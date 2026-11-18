Affluence Capital has extended these capabilities beyond research by incorporating Morningstar MCP Server into advisor workflows throughout the business. The company integrated Morningstar's AI capabilities into its internal systems, where advisors can access not only portfolio data, but also relevant client information such as onboarding details, meeting notes, communications, financial goals, risk profiles, and investment objectives. This allows advisors to evaluate portfolios within the broader context of a client's overall financial situation rather than in isolation.

Through these workflows, advisors can use natural-language prompts to identify potential risks, test assumptions, and uncover blind spots that may warrant further analysis. By combining client-specific context with insights delivered through Morningstar MCP Server, advisors can assess whether a portfolio's risk profile aligns with a client's age, goals, expectations, and overall financial circumstances. The goal is not to replace investment expertise but to augment it with faster access to data and additional layers of insight.

"I can quickly use the MCP to ask things like, ‘check out this portfolio,’ or ‘what risks are there that I'm missing?’ Or ‘give me a counter argument for every security in this portfolio, just to do a little bit of blind spot testing or continuous evaluation,’ and it can answer it all,” Marschant explained.

Because advisors can evaluate Morningstar's investment intelligence alongside client-specific information already available within their workflows, the resulting analysis becomes more personalized and actionable. Rather than focusing solely on portfolio holdings, advisors can consider how investment decisions align with a client's broader financial picture and long-term objectives.

By combining advisor expertise with Morningstar data and AI-powered analysis, Affluence Capital has created a process designed to strengthen decision-making while maintaining the human oversight that remains critical to investment management.