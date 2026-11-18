Affluence Capital Enhances Portfolio Management With AI-Powered Investment
Seeing things work so smoothly is such a rewarding feeling, and it definitely wouldn't be possible without Morningstar MCP.
For more than two decades, Marschant Probart and the team at Affluence Capital have helped investors build, preserve, and grow wealth through personalized financial advice and investment management. Serving clients across South Africa and beyond, the firm manages a range of investment solutions, including share portfolios, model portfolios, wrap funds, retirement products, and tax-efficient investment strategies designed to support long-term financial goals and generational wealth creation.
As the firm's investment business evolved, so did its need for deeper investment intelligence, more sophisticated portfolio analysis, and greater operational efficiency. Seeking a solution that could support both its current needs and future ambitions, Affluence Capital adopted Morningstar Direct in 2018. What began as a search for stronger investment data has since expanded into a broader AI-powered approach to research, analysis, and portfolio management.
Today, Affluence Capital is leveraging Morningstar Direct, Morningstar MCP Server, and AI-enabled workflows to help advisors conduct more thorough investment analysis, streamline portfolio management processes, and enhance the client experience.
Finding a Stronger Foundation for Investment Analysis
Before adopting Morningstar, Affluence Capital relied on several data providers to support investment research and portfolio reporting. As the firm's asset management business grew, however, the team found that existing solutions offered limited reporting capabilities and lacked the depth of analysis needed to support increasingly sophisticated investment decisions.
After evaluating alternatives, Affluence Capital selected Morningstar Direct for its broad universe of securities, strong coverage of the South African market, and robust analytical capabilities. The platform gave the firm access to more comprehensive investment data while helping advisors evaluate funds, portfolios, and investment opportunities with greater confidence.
"For what we're looking for, Morningstar seemed to be the most obvious fit in terms of a really broad universe of securities," said Marschant. "What I also appreciate about Morningstar specifically is that it has a pretty good footprint in South Africa with the securities and the information that is available."
The firm's onboarding experience helped accelerate adoption, and over time Morningstar became an integral part of Affluence Capital's investment process. As AI capabilities emerged, the company saw an opportunity to build on that foundation and transform how advisors access and use investment information.
Transforming Research with AI and Morningstar MCP Server
For Marschant, one of the most exciting developments has been the ability to interact with Morningstar data through AI. “The data retrieval through Morningstar MCP has been phenomenal,” said Marschant. “I’ve been very happy with its accuracy.”
Using Claude together with Morningstar MCP Server, advisors can quickly compare funds, analyze portfolio characteristics, access analyst research, and evaluate investment opportunities through conversational prompts. Rather than manually navigating multiple systems, searching for information, and exporting reports, advisors can access insights more naturally and efficiently.
"Being able to do fast, in-depth searches regarding fund comparisons or doing a deep dive on a fund using Morningstar’s database has saved us a ton of time," said Marschant.
The firm views AI as a force multiplier that helps automate information gathering and administrative work while allowing advisors to focus on higher-value activities such as investment evaluation, strategic decision-making, and client service. By reducing friction in the research process, advisors can spend more time analyzing opportunities and risks and less time collecting data.
Being able to do fast, in-depth searches regarding fund comparisons or doing a deep dive on a fund using Morningstar’s database has saved us a ton of time.
Embedding Morningstar Insights into Portfolio Workflows
Affluence Capital has extended these capabilities beyond research by incorporating Morningstar MCP Server into advisor workflows throughout the business. The company integrated Morningstar's AI capabilities into its internal systems, where advisors can access not only portfolio data, but also relevant client information such as onboarding details, meeting notes, communications, financial goals, risk profiles, and investment objectives. This allows advisors to evaluate portfolios within the broader context of a client's overall financial situation rather than in isolation.
Through these workflows, advisors can use natural-language prompts to identify potential risks, test assumptions, and uncover blind spots that may warrant further analysis. By combining client-specific context with insights delivered through Morningstar MCP Server, advisors can assess whether a portfolio's risk profile aligns with a client's age, goals, expectations, and overall financial circumstances. The goal is not to replace investment expertise but to augment it with faster access to data and additional layers of insight.
"I can quickly use the MCP to ask things like, ‘check out this portfolio,’ or ‘what risks are there that I'm missing?’ Or ‘give me a counter argument for every security in this portfolio, just to do a little bit of blind spot testing or continuous evaluation,’ and it can answer it all,” Marschant explained.
Because advisors can evaluate Morningstar's investment intelligence alongside client-specific information already available within their workflows, the resulting analysis becomes more personalized and actionable. Rather than focusing solely on portfolio holdings, advisors can consider how investment decisions align with a client's broader financial picture and long-term objectives.
By combining advisor expertise with Morningstar data and AI-powered analysis, Affluence Capital has created a process designed to strengthen decision-making while maintaining the human oversight that remains critical to investment management.
Accelerating Portfolio Management
The benefits of AI-powered workflows extend beyond research and analysis. Affluence Capital has also applied Morningstar-enabled automation to portfolio management processes, helping streamline activities that were once highly manual and time-consuming.
When evaluating changes to model portfolios, advisors can review proposed allocations, compare portfolio characteristics, analyze potential outcomes, and generate implementation materials more efficiently. Automated workflows support documentation, portfolio comparisons, and institution-specific communications needed to execute approved changes.
The result has been a significant reduction in time spent on routine administrative work.
"Using Morningstar MCP inside our AI workflows has made my life unbelievably more efficient," said Marschant. "Something that would have probably taken me two hours now takes maybe 30 minutes."
Those efficiency gains allow the firm to scale investment operations more effectively while giving advisors additional time to focus on portfolio oversight, investment strategy, and client relationships.
Something that would have probably taken me two hours now takes maybe 30 minutes.
Delivering Greater Value for Clients
While many of Affluence Capital's AI initiatives operate behind the scenes, Marschant believes the ultimate beneficiary is the client.
More efficient workflows allow advisors to dedicate additional time to analysis and client engagement. Enhanced access to investment data supports more informed portfolio decisions. Improved research capabilities help strengthen reporting and educational conversations with investors. Together, these improvements contribute to a higher-quality service experience.
"By integrating Morningstar, the clients get a higher quality service from us in almost every imaginable way," said Marschant. "Whether it's improved reporting, more quality of how it's reported, the depth to which it's reported, I think the clients are definitely far better off."
The firm is continuing to explore new ways to leverage AI and Morningstar MCP Server, including capabilities that could help surface portfolio risks, monitor market developments, and provide proactive investment insights to advisors.
By integrating Morningstar, the clients get a higher quality service from us in almost every imaginable way.
Looking Ahead
As AI continues to reshape investment management, Affluence Capital sees significant opportunities to further enhance research, portfolio monitoring, and advisor productivity. The firm believes that combining trusted data, powerful analytical capabilities, and conversational AI can help create a more efficient and effective investment process.
For Affluence Capital, Morningstar Direct and Morningstar MCP Server have become key components of that vision, enabling advisors to access insights more quickly, automate routine tasks, and focus more attention on delivering value to clients. As the firm's AI capabilities continue to evolve, Morningstar remains an important foundation supporting its next generation of investment workflows.
Marschant Probart and Affluence Capital have not received any cash or non-cash compensation from Morningstar, directly or indirectly, in exchange for this client success story.