As the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) continues to evolve its asset management and wealth businesses, the firm is focused on a simple goal: helping advisors and investors make more informed decisions through better access to insights, information, and digital experiences.

To support that mission, CIBC has spent more than 15 years building a relationship with Morningstar that provides trusted data, independent research, analytics, and workflow integration across multiple areas of the organization. Margaret Adaniel, Vice President of Wealth Digital, Marketing & Communications, and CIBC are helping advisors access information more efficiently, scale insight delivery, and create better experiences for clients.