Navigating the Client Dashboard in Direct Advisory Suite

This main panel displays analytics based on the accounts selected in the Accounts panel. By default it shows the aggregated view of last modified six accounts.

This includes:

Risk alignment

Asset allocation

Investment quality

Performance graph with time horizons

Top 10 holdings

Analytics update dynamically based on selection and aggregation status.

To change the portfolio selection, click the eye icon next to the portfolio’s name in the Accounts panel to either add or remove a portfolio. Then click the blue Recalculate button to update the screen.

To change the comparable index in the performance graph, click the pencil icon next to the index name list underneath the Accounts heading on the left side of the screen.