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When Leaving Costs More Than Staying—Switching Costs and Economic Moats
Key Takeaways
Switching costs fall into five types: time and monetary investment, mission-criticality, multiple customer touchpoints, long product upgrade cycles, and inertia.
- Locked-in customers give a company steady revenue and pricing power, which can widen its moat over time.
- Industrials, technology, and the financial services industry have the most companies with switching cost moats.
Customers stay when leaving costs more than the benefit of going, which turns retention into pricing power. That explains why switching cost is the second most commonly cited moat source in Morningstar's coverage.
Switching costs, the one-time costs customers face when moving to a new provider, help a company keep customers and set prices. That lock-in can build an economic moat, a durable, long-term competitive advantage.
Morningstar’s Switching Cost Moat Source report explains how this moat source works and how to measure it. Here we’ll break down the five types of switching costs, the metrics and risks that go along with them, and some top picks with wide moats and switching costs.
For the full list of companies in our coverage with a switching cost moat, download the full report.
What Is a Switching Cost?
A switching cost is the one-time cost a customer incurs when moving from one product or provider to another. When these costs are high enough, they discourage switching even if a better or cheaper alternative exists, giving the incumbent pricing power and higher customer retention.
The advantages of switching costs compound. Locked-in customers create steady revenue and openings to sell complementary products. Higher prices widen margins as fixed costs spread over more revenue, and the profit gets reinvested into deeper entrenchment.
However, a switching cost on its own is not a guarantee. Time and money are compressible, so a well-funded rival can pay past a cost or speed past a delay. Firms also need at least one way to monetize the lock-in, such as cross-selling, fee income, subscriptions, or pricing power. Companies often pair switching costs with another moat source, most commonly intangible assets.
What Are the Main Types of Switching Costs?
Time and Monetary Investment
Hours spent retraining, dollars spent on implementation, capital expenditures, or penalties make leaving a provider costly. Apollo Global Management, an asset manager, is an example: its lockup periods block redemptions, and the company imposes early withdrawal penalties.
Mission-Criticality and High Cost of Failure
Multiple Customer Touchpoints
Long Product Upgrade Cycles
A component designed into a customer's product at the start of a long development cycle typically stays for that product generation's life. Denso, an auto parts supplier, is an example. Winning a vehicle platform spot locks in business for the program's full multi-year life and extends into spare parts.
Inertia
How to Measure Switching Costs
Each type of switching cost works differently, so each has its own metrics for confirming the cost exists and gauging how strong it might be. Our lists are not comprehensive, so its important to avoid relying on a single data point. Advisors can start with these:
- Time and monetary investment: Implementation cost relative to total contract value, time to deploy, and training hours per employee.
- Mission-criticality: Frequency and severity of past failure incidents, safety certification requirements, and customer downtime costs.
- Multiple touchpoints: Products per customer, cross-sell penetration rate, and multiproduct revenue mix. Verify claims with retention rates and client tenure rather than a broad catalog customers could unbundle at will.
- Long product cycles: Contract or program duration, service revenue relative to equipment revenue, and incumbency win rate on renewal.
- Inertia: Customer or asset retention rate, products per customer, and asset flows.
What Are the Risks to Switching Costs?
Switching costs don't always hold. Common threats to the advantage created by switching costs include:
- Platform shifts: A technology transition, such as on-premises software moving to the cloud, can make the old basis for the switching cost irrelevant. The effect on incumbents is severe.
- Counter-positioning: A rival builds a model good enough that switching costs stop mattering, like index funds versus active managers. This is one of the most durable threats.
- Regulatory intervention: A law can remove a specific barrier, though behavioral switching costs often remain.
- Paying the switch: Challengers can compensate customers to move. This can win share quickly but often does not materially damage the moat.
- Fragile inertia: A breach of trust or a compelling competitor offer can override inertia-driven retention.
Despite these risks, some firms hold wide moats built on switching costs.
Top Wide-Moat Companies With Switching Costs
Despite these risks, some firms hold wide moats built on switching costs. Each of the companies below draws on a different type of lock-in.
- Cadence Design Systems CDNS: Engineers invest considerable time in becoming proficient with its tools, and changing vendors would mean more training.
- GE Aerospace GE: The high cost of engine downtime and FAA-mandated safety maintenance scrutiny drive strong customer loyalty to proven platforms.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO: Its one-stop shop model gives it pricing flexibility and simplifies procurement for large pharma clients, deepening customer entrenchment.
Why Switching Costs Matter
Switching costs help a company keep customers, set prices, and reinvest in its moat. The work is separating real lock-in from a broad catalog or a habit a rival can undo.
By identifying the type of switching cost, measuring its strength, and checking how the company earns from it, advisors can find businesses with durable advantages. These companies may deserve a closer look when making decisions about client portfolio construction.
To help identify and analyze companies with strong switching cost moats, visit Morningstar Direct.
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