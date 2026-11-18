Customers stay when leaving costs more than the benefit of going, which turns retention into pricing power. That explains why switching cost is the second most commonly cited moat source in Morningstar's coverage.

Switching costs, the one-time costs customers face when moving to a new provider, help a company keep customers and set prices. That lock-in can build an economic moat, a durable, long-term competitive advantage.

Morningstar’s Switching Cost Moat Source report explains how this moat source works and how to measure it. Here we’ll break down the five types of switching costs, the metrics and risks that go along with them, and some top picks with wide moats and switching costs.

For the full list of companies in our coverage with a switching cost moat, download the full report.