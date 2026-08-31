Small Retirement Plans: A Guide for Wealth Advisers

You’ve likely seen headlines recently about the small retirement plan market's expected exponential growth. In fact, Cerulli Associates estimates that the 401(k) market will add an estimated 330,000 micro plans (less than $5M in assets) over the next six years, an increase of 50% from 2023.1

This growth is the result of a perfect storm of events—new tax incentives through the Secure Act 2.0, an expanding number of states that require small employers to offer retirement plans or face stiff fines, and a shift in attitude in which employers increasingly assume more responsibility for their employees’ financial futures.

The good news is that a good number 2 of these new retirement plans will be adviser-sold. However, some wealth advisers may still sit on the sidelines as the growth in new retirement plans mounts, mistakenly believing that this work is the exclusive domain of specialist retirement plan advisers and consultants.

Some wealth advisers may feel reluctant to jump into the retirement space for various reasons including that they don’t want to assume the fiduciary risk or don’t believe they have the expertise or resources to build and manage retirement plan lineups for their clients.

But offering retirement plan services—especially in the growing small plan market—can be both a new revenue source and a way for you to capture more wealth leads. And with support from third-party fiduciary service providers like Morningstar Investment Management, it can be easier to design, build, and manage investment lineups.