The Global Shift From Saving to Investing

Mitchell: We looked at what is the main investment environment open to individuals in terms of retail oriented collective investment options, whatever those may be called in the market, and how investors are supported both initially and on an ongoing basis through their investment journey.

Things like regularly communicated disclosures, clear information, transparent fees, understandable risk information, and strong governance all influence investor confidence, engagement, and how likely someone is going to continue to be an investor for the long term.

Starting with fees, transparent disclosure, with only relevant costs included, is critical in allowing investors to easily compare options.

Risks and returns is another area where comparability is very important.

Canada stands out for how they're providing context for the returns and volatility that investors might experience with the product, in part by requiring disclosures of the best and worst results over fixed time periods, providing more context for what ups and downs an investor should expect before they purchase the product and setting expectations.

We also looked at ongoing information availability such as portfolio holdings, annual or semi-annual reports and the requirement to maintain pre-sale documents.

Policies and regulations such as these can help investors understand what they are invested in for the long term and make sure that matches with their expectations and needs.