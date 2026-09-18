Japan Retail Fund Market Trends 2026: What’s Driving NISA’s Growth?

The Nippon individual savings accounts, or NISA, is a Japanese government tax-advantaged account meant to help residents save and invest. Assets in Japan-domiciled, publicly offered open-end equity investment trusts exceeded JPY 200 trillion in May 2026.

While NISA assets expanded during the first half of 2026, account utilization remained a challenge, with a large share of NISA accounts showing no investment activity.

Morningstar’s latest report analyzes factors including asset growth under the NISA program, account usage, fund flows, and developments across asset classes and fund categories. For asset managers, these trends provide valuable insights into investor behavior and product demand as firms compete for NISA-related assets.

Download the full report today.