Oil and Gas Industry Overview: Reviewing Opportunities

US-Iran resolution may not be final, but “lost” supply might not have been as significant as initially expected. In fact, physical markets arguably tell a different story than trading volumes so far. Rystad pegged lost oil volumes at roughly 12 million barrels of daily production at peak. Yet traders peg lost volumes far lower at between 5 and 6 mmb/d, suggesting some flows worked around Hormuz. The disconnect likely stems from producers diverting oil through pipelines or smuggling it via shipping.

Several factors have kept oil prices from running higher as well. Aside from alternative routing and logistics workarounds, the US significantly ramped up its exports after drawing on its strategic reserves. Also, Asia significantly cut back its oil consumption in reaction to the supply shortages.