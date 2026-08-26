The Rise of Model Portfolios for Advisors

In our study, a model portfolio is defined as an investment blueprint offered by asset managers for advisors to follow. Advisors can implement models in different ways, such as following versions posted on providers' websites or using third-party platforms to handle execution.

While model portfolios can focus on a single asset class, most exist within a series of multiple portfolios designed for a variety of risk tolerances. To help investors sort through thousands of portfolios, we offer the Morningstar Medalist Rating—a forward-looking assessment based on assessments of a strategy's investment merits. The ratings can either be quantitatively derived or assigned by a Manager Research analyst.

Here's a closer look at the model portfolio landscape.