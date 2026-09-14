Measuring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Investors

The Morningstar Minority Empowerment Index leverages company-level assessments by Morningstar Sustainalytics, which specializes in environmental, social, and governance research. Securities are derived from the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Index, which contained 525 constituents as of August 31, 2026.

The index starts by excluding several classes of companies in the parent index. Securities classified in the Security Services and Correctional Facilities subindustry are ineligible given racial inequities within the criminal justice system. Businesses involved with tobacco, riot control-related products, and predatory lending are also excluded.

The index avoids companies assessed by Sustainalytics to carry high levels of carbon risk or those that are noncompliant with the United Nations Global Compact, which signals commitment to sustainable, socially responsible business practices.

Finally, companies involved in serious social-related “controversies” are excluded. Eligible companies are then selected based on their Minority Empowerment Scores with a target constituent count of 200.

A total of 18 indicators assessed by Sustainalytics contribute to the score:

Board Diversity

Discrimination Policy

Diversity Programs

Freedom of Association Policy

Scope of Social Supplier Standards

Community Development Programs

Health and Safety Management System

Conflict Minerals Programs

Media Ethics Program

Human Rights Program

Editorial Guidelines

Advertising Ethics

Human Capital Development

Responsible Product Offering

Responsible Marketing Policy

Human Rights Policy

Gender Pay Equality Program

Gender Pay Disclosure

Not all indicators are relevant for every company. The conflict minerals issue is germane to businesses potentially sourcing resources extracted from strife-torn geographies, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. Advertising and marketing practices are important for consumer companies. Gender-related indicators are relevant because of their disproportionate impact on women of color.

Because the index is designed to represent a core US equities exposure that delivers similar risk and returns to the broad market, qualifying constituents are weighted by market capitalization, minimizing turnover and maximizing liquidity.

Sector weights are kept within 2 percentage points of their market weight. Not only does this reduce deviation, but it also recognizes that dynamics related to diversity and inclusion can differ by sector.

The fact that familiar household names dominate the index—Microsoft MSFT, Amazon.com AMZN, NVIDIA NVDA, Micron Technology Inc MU, and Alphabet GOOG were the top five constituents as of August 31, 2026—is unsurprising.

First, the market-capitalization-weighting approach puts the largest qualifying companies at the top of the index. Second, large companies have the most wherewithal to craft policies and disclose them, though they also face more scrutiny and are likelier to face legal trouble.

Large companies, by virtue of their workforce size and societal footprint, have a massive impact. Microsoft employed 223,000 people in 2026, so its workplace policies affect many.

There are a few companies from different sectors that receive well above market weight in the Morningstar Minority Empowerment Index due to high scores across indicators: