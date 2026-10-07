Beer remains the most consumed alcoholic beverage globally, but growth is increasingly coming from consumers trading up rather than simply drinking more. According to Morningstar’s research, premium beer volumes have grown at a 4% five-year compound annual growth rate, while economy beer volumes have declined by 2% over the same period.

This premiumization trend reflects consumers' willingness to pay more for brands perceived as higher quality, more aspirational, or imported. Premium brands have steadily taken share from both midrange and economy offerings across markets. As a result, brewers are directing more marketing investment toward premium labels and using their distribution networks to expand premium portfolios into new regions Morningstar expects premium beer to account for 29% of global beer consumption by 2035, up from approximately 25% today.

The appeal of premiumization for brewers is straightforward: selling more premium products enables them to generate higher revenue per hectoliter without materially increasing production costs. Even in a mature industry, premiumization gives leading brewers a pathway to grow value faster than volumes. Morningstar projects global beer industry growth of 3.7% annually over the next five years, supported by both volume growth and sustained pricing gains.