How Financial Advisors Use ESG Data to Build Portfolios

Through withering heat waves, hurricanes, and wildfires, investors are already witnessing the early effects of climate change. Interest in sustainable investing is growing as people look to protect their returns and use their money to improve the world.

Sustainable investing is an umbrella term for approaches that analyze how investments treat people and the environment while pursuing competitive returns. Institutional investors might focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance as three components of sustainability. Clients might ask about socially responsible investing.

Some financial advisors are reluctant to expand their toolkit to accommodate sustainability concerns. After all, investment fads come and go, and advisors focus on long-term returns.

However, recent data shows that investor interest in sustainability is resilient. One Morningstar study found that 72% of adult respondents in the U.S. showed at least a moderate interest in sustainable investing [PDF]. While overall funds shrank by 0.4% in the first half of 2022, sustainable funds grew by 2.5%.

Integrating ESG factors into portfolio construction doesn’t mean that advisors have to reinvent their entire process. ESG factors give advisors more information about the outcomes of an investment plan, and what it means for each client’s goals and values. Sustainability data and research can help advisors give their clients the best possible service.

In this blog post, we’ll explore how financial advisors can make ESG data points part of their routine workflow.