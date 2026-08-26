Key Trends in the Canadian Gold Market

Gold exposure in a portfolio has some key benefits. Given their low correlations with most other asset classes, commodities like gold often stand out as portfolio diversifiers, particularly during bouts of extreme market stress.

Gold should continue to fill a valuable role as a buffer against equity market volatility. The precious metal also has a strong reputation as an inflation hedge, and gold aficionados often point to gold’s ability to hold its value over time. And if you can stomach a little uncertainty, gold could be a potential driver of long-term growth.

In 2024, the LBMA Gold Price PM Index delivered a strong year, outdoing 2023’s 14.6% return with an incredible 25.5% gain. The recent surge in demand is driven partly by geopolitical turmoil. In 2023, demand from central banks increased as some governments opted to diversify away from the US dollar, in some cases prompted by regional wars and conflicts.

These concerns continued into 2024, amplified by the backdrop of the US presidential election. Many anticipated that the Trump administration’s policies would increase debt, which would further weaken the dollar and raise inflation, making gold even more attractive as a safe haven asset. With at least three more years of the Trump administration, the road could be rocky but beneficial to portfolios. Politics aside, there’s always the opportunity cost associated with gold. If the equity market outperforms the commodity, portfolios could miss out on returns.

Financial advisors looking for a conversation starter about risk tolerance and tradeoffs can turn to the Morningstar 2025 Diversification Landscape Report. It covers commodities, like gold, as well as alternative assets, and any others.