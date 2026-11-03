Breaking Down the New Morningstar Medalist Framework Updates

Morningstar recently hosted a webinar exploring enhancements to our Medalist Rating methodology for semi-liquid funds. The session focused on how we evaluate fees, liquidity risks, manager quality, and other factors that influence analyst-driven ratings across interval funds, tender-offer funds, non-traded business development companies (BDCs), and non-traded REITs.

The webinar featured Dan Culloton, Senior Principal, Manager Research at Morningstar, and Bryan Armour, Director of ETF and Semi-Liquid Research at Morningstar. They walked advisors through new cost-estimate data, improvements to fee scoring, and changes designed to create more consistent comparisons across semi-liquid investments.

As advisor interest in private credit, private equity, and other alternative investments continues to grow, understanding how Morningstar evaluates semi-liquid funds is becoming increasingly important. Below are some of the most relevant questions raised during the webinar and the answers shared by our research team.