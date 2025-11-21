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November 21, 2025

Stephanie Drescher: The Case for Adding Private-Market Exposure to 401(k) Plans

Apollo’s Stephanie Drescher unpacks how advisors can keep up with evolving investor demand for private-market access.
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Private investments are easier than ever to include in investor portfolios. And though they’re more in-demand than ever, they still account for only about 3% of individual portfolios, compared to approximately 20% of institutional portfolios.

Stephanie Drescher, chief client and product development officer at Apollo Global Management, says it’s up to advisors to educate clients on how to strategically tap into the potential of this market.

In this episode, Stephanie talks with Ben and Julie about:

  • Making the most of the multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in private markets
  • What’s behind their accelerating democratization
  • The shift from “managing to the lowest fee to achieving the greatest outcome"
  • Why less-liquid private investments are a good fit for long-term retirement funds

You can listen to this and other episodes of the Big Picture in Practice podcast by Morningstar on all major streaming platforms.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Pandora

Related Tags

Public and Private Convergence

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