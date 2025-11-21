Stephanie Drescher: The Case for Adding Private-Market Exposure to 401(k) Plans

Private investments are easier than ever to include in investor portfolios. And though they’re more in-demand than ever, they still account for only about 3% of individual portfolios, compared to approximately 20% of institutional portfolios.

Stephanie Drescher, chief client and product development officer at Apollo Global Management, says it’s up to advisors to educate clients on how to strategically tap into the potential of this market.

In this episode, Stephanie talks with Ben and Julie about:

Making the most of the multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in private markets

What’s behind their accelerating democratization

The shift from “managing to the lowest fee to achieving the greatest outcome"

Why less-liquid private investments are a good fit for long-term retirement funds

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