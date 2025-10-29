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October 29, 2025

34 min read

How Fixed-Income ETFs Transformed Bond Markets: Lessons from BlackRock’s Steve Laipply

BlackRock’s Steve Laipply traces the evolution of fixed-income ETFs, from their skeptical early reception to becoming a core liquidity and price-discovery tool across global bond markets.
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Are bonds boring? That’s their reputation—and it’s a big part of why investors embrace them.

But Steve Laipply, global co-head of iShares fixed-income ETFs at BlackRock, thinks there’s also a lot more excitement to bonds than we give them credit for.

In this episode, Steve talks with Ben and Julie about:

  • ETFs’ role in transforming investor access to bonds
  • The value of bond ETFs in providing liquidity, transparency, and price discovery
  • How fixed-income ETFs fared during the covid-19 market turmoil
  • Recent innovations in the fixed-income space

You can listen to this and other episodes of the Big Picture in Practice podcast by Morningstar on all major streaming platforms.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Pandora

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