How Fixed-Income ETFs Transformed Bond Markets: Lessons from BlackRock’s Steve Laipply

Are bonds boring? That’s their reputation—and it’s a big part of why investors embrace them.

But Steve Laipply, global co-head of iShares fixed-income ETFs at BlackRock, thinks there’s also a lot more excitement to bonds than we give them credit for.

In this episode, Steve talks with Ben and Julie about:

ETFs’ role in transforming investor access to bonds

The value of bond ETFs in providing liquidity, transparency, and price discovery

How fixed-income ETFs fared during the covid-19 market turmoil

Recent innovations in the fixed-income space

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