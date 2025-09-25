Live from MIC: Anna Snider on Private Market Opportunities

What are advisors getting right about investing in private equity, and where do they need a reality check?

Anna Snider, head of investment selection at Bank of America, joined Morningstar Investment Conference to talk with Ben and Julie about:

Alternatives’ journey from a niche investment to part of the broader equity and credit spectrum

Why she views private investments' limited liquidity as both a feature and a trade-off

The importance of integrating expertise across investment vehicles to evaluate new products in the private space

How advisors can better position the conversation about private markets’ opportunities and risks with clients

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