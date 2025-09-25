28 min read
Live from MIC: Anna Snider on Private Market Opportunities
Bank of America’s Anna Snider shares how advisors can translate the advantages and risks of investing in private equity to clients.
What are advisors getting right about investing in private equity, and where do they need a reality check?
Anna Snider, head of investment selection at Bank of America, joined Morningstar Investment Conference to talk with Ben and Julie about:
- Alternatives’ journey from a niche investment to part of the broader equity and credit spectrum
- Why she views private investments' limited liquidity as both a feature and a trade-off
- The importance of integrating expertise across investment vehicles to evaluate new products in the private space
- How advisors can better position the conversation about private markets’ opportunities and risks with clients
You can listen to this and other episodes of the Big Picture in Practice podcast by Morningstar on all major streaming platforms.