2026 US Model Portfolio Landscape: Growth, Innovation, and the Future of Portfolio Construction

ETFs continue to dominate model portfolios. As of March 2026, ETFs accounted for an average of 55% of model allocations, up from 43% five years earlier. This shift reflects both advisor preferences and structural advantages. ETFs offer intraday liquidity and lower costs, making them particularly attractive for implementing diversified, multi-asset portfolios. As a result, they have overtaken mutual funds as the primary building blocks of model portfolios.

Importantly, this transition is not just about cost—it also aligns with how advisors want to construct portfolios. ETFs provide efficient access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, and global exposures, enabling more flexible and scalable portfolio designs.

At the same time, innovation within the ETF market is expanding possibilities. The growing use of actively managed ETFs within model portfolios—rising significantly from earlier levels—shows that advisors are blending active and passive strategies in new ways to meet client needs. Collectively, these dynamics reinforce ETFs’ role as the core engine powering today’s model portfolios.