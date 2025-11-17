Morningstar’s 2026 Global Outlook for Investment Professionals

The year ahead will present its own new challenges for the investing industry, like global concern over the decline of the US dollar, as well as a reinforcement of some of the usual suspects, including how to manage overexposure to the handful of mega-cap stocks powering the US market.

To ensure a portfolio serves the needs of investors in both good times and bad, it’s key to make sure it can withstand a range of unpredictable conditions.

In Morningstar’s 2026 Global Outlook, we unpack a variety of topics, including navigating inflation and income investing, incorporating semiliquid investments into portfolios, and exploring emerging markets like South Africa.

We’ll recap some of those topics for you in this article, and you can download the 2026 Global Outlook for free to further explore the deep, robust analysis and commentary from the Morningstar Research Team.