Investment data where you want it
Connect with our data in your favorite coding environment, and you'll have more flexibility to analyze, manipulate, and merge data from multiple sources (with the appropriate licensing) to best suit your needs.
Get seamless access to Morningstar data and the flexibility to use it in your favorite coding environments with the morningstar_data Python package.
This new way to experience Direct lets you save time, add more value,and empower investor success like never before.
Connect with our data in your favorite coding environment, and you'll have more flexibility to analyze, manipulate, and merge data from multiple sources (with the appropriate licensing) to best suit your needs.
Whether it’s proprietary data or data from third-party sources, you can combine it with Morningstar data. Redirect the time normally spent on low-value activities into deeper, more meaningful insights. You can fuel growth for the future, reduce costs, and help end investors reach their goals more efficiently than ever.
You can see what you create with the package in Direct and share your work with colleagues with less hassle and more efficiency.