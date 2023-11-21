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morningstar_data Python Package

Get seamless access to Morningstar data and the flexibility to use it in your favorite coding environments with the morningstar_data Python package.

This new way to experience Direct lets you save time, add more value,and empower investor success like never before.

Illustration showing how firms can create custom analytics for Morningstar data with the Python wrapper.

Convenient data efficiency

Investment data where you want it

Connect with our data in your favorite coding environment, and you'll have more flexibility to analyze, manipulate, and merge data from multiple sources (with the appropriate licensing) to best suit your needs.

Enhanced efficiency with all data

Whether it’s proprietary data or data from third-party sources, you can combine it with Morningstar data. Redirect the time normally spent on low-value activities into deeper, more meaningful insights. You can fuel growth for the future, reduce costs, and help end investors reach their goals more efficiently than ever.

Full integration with the Direct platform

You can see what you create with the package in Direct and share your work with colleagues with less hassle and more efficiency.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

Analytics Lab

Investigate Morningstar data more deeply than ever to discover new opportunities for investing success.

Interactive Research

Powered by Analytics Lab, our interactive research contains live code and doesn’t require Python skills to use.

Get started with the Python Package

Installation guide

Reference documentation