Your advisor customers expect access to their financial data in the reporting and technology platforms they use daily. It takes significant time and resources to establish direct integrations across the large and growing network of wealth technology ecosystem.

ByAllAccounts offers a better way. Get exclusive access to the deepest, broadest network available. That includes 6,000 wealth management firms through 70-plus wealthtech platform integrations, as well as a rapidly growing list of innovative wealthtech new market entrants.