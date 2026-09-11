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Financial Data Integration

Tap into a single point of data integration for a wealth of connections.

Accelerate speed to market while reducing your data distribution costs

Your advisor customers expect access to their financial data in the reporting and technology platforms they use daily. It takes significant time and resources to establish direct integrations across the large and growing network of wealth technology ecosystem.

ByAllAccounts offers a better way. Get exclusive access to the deepest, broadest network available. That includes 6,000 wealth management firms through 70-plus wealthtech platform integrations, as well as a rapidly growing list of innovative wealthtech new market entrants.

Financial data feeds for all asset types from traditional investments to crypto

From retirement products to digital assets, ByAllAccounts can accurately capture, enrich, standardize, and deliver a wide variety of financial data.

Illustration of financial data feed types, including investments, insurance products, banking accounts, crypto, alternatives, and liabilities.

Expanded opportunities and streamlined processes

Strategically outsource your data distribution across the wealth technology ecosystem. ByAllAccounts data distribution can boost your platform presence and data accessibility while unlocking access to a broader spectrum of wealth management platforms and increased business opportunities.

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An Efficient Network Effect

Boost your reach with our expansive distribution network, leveraged by most U.S. advisors and other financial professionals.

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Increased Speed to Market

Reach customers through ByAllAccounts’ pre-existing data integrations in a matter of weeks instead of months. Explore our streamlined feed onboarding process to learn how to get your data in the hands of advisors for client reporting needs, from performance to billing.

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Cost-Effective Approach

Reduce opportunity costs associated with data distribution, so you can focus your resources on other key business needs and differentiated innovation.

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Distribution of Data for Broader Use Cases

With the addition of open and closed tax lots data, distribution of data through ByAllAccounts can now be used for a broader set of use cases—including portfolio rebalancing, tax optimization planning, compliance with the wash sale rule and more.

Trusted by leading financial data providers

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