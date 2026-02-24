Advertise with Morningstar
We provide opportunities across a number of media formats and conferences targeted to high-net-worth investors, advisors, and institutional investors.
We have decades of experience delivering messages to an engaged, investing-minded audience.
Align your brand with Morningstar across users’ investing workflow
Individual investors audience
Morningstar.com is our site for individual investors looking to discover new investments, build/upgrade portfolios, monitor investments, and view real-time market data. Morningstar offers an independent voice supported by more than 4,100 global analysts who provide continuous investment coverage and commentary.
Reaching individual investors
Premium members
Average household income
Our premium members income levels are broadly distributed across mid- to upper-income ranges.
This profile highlights a membership with long-term financial engagement, well suited for brands and partners focused on informed, committed consumers.
Size of investment portfolios
What investors say
Advisors audience
Reaching financial advisors
Advisor statistics
Advisor type
Advisor-focused audience led by independent RIAs. Many manage large client bases, with strong, long-term engagement across Morningstar platforms and Morningstar.com.
Assets under management
Morningstar users reflect deep industry involvement and long-term trust in our insights.