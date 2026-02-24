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Align your brand with Morningstar across users’ investing workflow

Morningstar is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Your message and our brand recognition help you reach engaged investors looking to make educated investing decisions.
>151K
Average monthly financial professional uniques on Morningstar.com

Individual investors audience

Morningstar.com is our site for individual investors looking to discover new investments, build/upgrade portfolios, monitor investments, and view real-time market data. Morningstar offers an independent voice supported by more than 4,100 global analysts who provide continuous investment coverage and commentary.

Reaching individual investors

26.1M
Average monthly page views
5M
Average monthly unique visitors
$1.4M USD
Average individual investor portfolio size

Premium members

Average household income

Our premium members income levels are broadly distributed across mid- to upper-income ranges.

This profile highlights a membership with long-term financial engagement, well suited for brands and partners focused on informed, committed consumers.

Size of investment portfolios

Our premium audience is actively building, managing, and growing their investments, with experience across different stages of wealth accumulation.
Donut chart showing the average household income of Morningstar Investor premium members. Viewers have an average household income of $222,931, with more than 70% of viewers above $100,000.
Bar chart showing the portfolio size of the Morningstar Investor premium audience. The average portfolio is worth $1,835,720, and over half of users have portfolios of over $1 million.

What investors say

Advisors audience

We offer three ways to reach our advisor audience: Morningstar.com, Morningstar magazine, and the Morningstar Investment Conference. We can help place your message in front of advisors who are actively looking for tools to research, analyze, present, and support their recommendations.

Reaching financial advisors

>151K
Average monthly financial professional uniques on Morningstar.com
$485.7M
Average assets under management
85.4%
Percentage that sees value in information provided by asset management firms on Morningstar.com

Advisor statistics

Advisor type

Advisor-focused audience led by independent RIAs. Many manage large client bases, with strong, long-term engagement across Morningstar platforms and Morningstar.com.

Assets under management

Morningstar users reflect deep industry involvement and long-term trust in our insights.

Donut chart showing the types of advisors visiting Morningstar platforms and morningstar.com. Almost half of viewers are independent RIAs. 85.5% have been morningstar.com visitors for 5-plus years.
Bar chart showing the assets under management for advisors on morningstar.com and other Morningstar platforms. 38.8% of users manage over 100 clients, and most have more than $50 million in AUM.

What advisors say

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