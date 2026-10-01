How Morningstar Evaluates Semiliquid Fund Fees

How do you compare fees across semiliquid funds when every fund reports incentive fees, hurdle rates, and expenses differently?

In this video, Morningstar’s Jason Kephart explains why fees are one of the hardest places to get an apples-to-apples comparison in the growing semiliquid market. As Morningstar expands its Medalist Ratings coverage, from about 25 semiliquid funds today to roughly 50 by year-end, the team found that the prospectus net expense ratio, long its default fee measure, doesn’t always capture incentive fees consistently. Sometimes those fees aren’t included at all.

Kephart introduces a new methodology that applies one consistent return assumption per asset class and focuses on management, operational, and incentive fees. It strips out interest costs as a cost of doing business for leveraged strategies. The result is a truer picture of each fund’s economic cost, including outliers. One fund’s prospectus shows 40 basis points, but under the new approach its cost is closer to 6%. The methodology debuted October 16, and ratings on existing funds will be updated shortly after. Morningstar expects some upgrades and a few more Medalists as a result.