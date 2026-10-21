How Neptune-GBX Grew Advisor Access to Precious Metals with ByAllAccounts

While advisors could purchase and hold physical precious metals for clients, those positions often existed outside the portfolio management and reporting systems advisors rely on every day. That made it difficult to view precious metals alongside traditional holdings such as equities and fixed income investments.

Neptune-GBX saw an opportunity to help advisors incorporate direct ownership of precious metals into broader wealth management strategies. To do that successfully, however, advisors needed visibility into those holdings within the same systems they used to oversee client portfolios and generate reports.

"We knew there was a large opportunity to serve advisors, but to do that effectively, those positions needed to be visible within the software advisors use to run their businesses."