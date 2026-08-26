Why Wealth Firms Are Rethinking Their Data Strategy

Wealth management firms want the best of both worlds—the scale to operate efficiently and the independence to stay flexible. Broker-dealers and RIA aggregators are taking different paths to get there, but they’re chasing the same goal: run big and stay nimble.

While some firms are well served by their current systems and partners, others are exploring how owning more of their data could create greater flexibility and long-term optionality. But shifting to that kind of model can feel overwhelming.

No need to worry, though. This blog can help by outlining steps, trade-offs, and considerations if your firm is thinking about where it wants to go and how it can get there.