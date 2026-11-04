4 min read
Bonds Are Back? What Rising Yields Mean for Investors
Key Takeaways
- Higher bond yields have created one of the most attractive entry points in years.
- Today's environment looks very different from 2022. Bond prices have declined as yields rose, but much higher starting yields may help offset future volatility and improve long-term return potential.
- Active bond managers may be well positioned in a changing rate environment. Flexible strategies can adjust duration and credit exposure as market conditions evolve.
Bond yields have climbed sharply in 2026, driven by a combination of higher inflation and rate hikes by global central banks. In September, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, helping push the 10-year US Treasury yield to as high as 5.3% before easing to around 5.0% as in late October.
Because bond prices move inversely to yields, many fixed-income funds posted negative returns. Morningstar data shows that several major bond categories, including global bond, global government bond, and global corporate bond funds, declined between roughly 2% and 3% during the third quarter.
While these losses can be unsettling for investors, especially given fixed-income’s role in providing portfolio stability, there is a silver lining. The rise in yields presents one of the most compelling opportunities in years, and as portfolio yields improve, investors may want to take a fresh look at fixed-income.
What Makes Today’s Market Different From 2022?
The last time we saw a sharp rise in bond yields was in 2022, when yields during the year climbed a whopping 236 basis points on the 10-year US Treasury, and many fixed-income categories suffered negative returns. However, unlike today, yields at that time were coming off very low levels of roughly 1.5% at the start of 2022. As yields rose with central bank rate hikes, those low starting yields did little to cushion the impact of falling bond prices.
Today’s starting point is far more attractive. For instance, Pimco GIS Income, the largest fund in the global flexible-bond category, has seen its yield to maturity rise to 8.4% at the end of September 2026 from 6.3% at the start of the year. For context, the fund’s comparable yield was just 3.8% at the beginning of 2022.
Higher starting yields also strengthen the diversification case for fixed-income. If economic growth slows or inflation moderates, bonds could benefit from falling yields while helping offset potential weakness in equity markets.
Why Active Managers May Have an Advantage
Once an investor decides to add fixed-income exposure, a common question follows: Should they choose an active or passive fund?
Morningstar’s Active/Passive Barometer research suggests active fixed-income managers have historically enjoyed relatively high success rates in surviving and outperforming passive funds, with prudent credit selection and nimble adjustments to portfolio duration providing opportunities to add value.
This can be particularly valuable during periods of changing interest-rate regime. For example, when the US Federal Reserve rapidly raised rates in 2022, active managers were able to reposition portfolios based on their market outlooks, while passive funds largely maintained their benchmark-driven exposures.
Don’t Reach Too Far for Yield
Higher yields can be appealing, but investors should resist the temptation to take on more risk than they intend.
Yields at the very long end of the curve have risen sharply, with the 30-year US Treasury yield standing close to 5.5% as of early October 2026, compared with 4.9% for the five-year bond. Investors looking to capture these higher yields through funds with a longer average maturity should be prepared for the greater volatility that comes with it. Longer-duration bonds are more sensitive to changes in interest rates and could suffer larger losses if yields were to rise further.
Credit risk deserves similar scrutiny. While global high-yield bond may appear attractive, many portfolio managers argue that credit spreads are excessively tight. In other words, investors may not be receiving much additional compensation for taking on extra default risk.
That caution is reflected in portfolio yields. The average yield within the global high-yield category sits near the middle of its five-year range, unlike many other bond categories where yields have reached multiyear highs. Investors should therefore be mindful that current yields may not offer sufficient compensation for the credit risk involved.
Focus on Finding the Right Fund
Investors face no shortage of headlines about inflation, central bank policy, and bond market volatility. Keeping up with every macroeconomic development can feel overwhelming, and attempting to time interest-rate peaks is even harder.
However, given the attractive starting yields already on offer, investors would be better served by not trying to time their entry and instead focusing on identifying well-run funds managed by capable teams.
The USD flexible-bond and global flexible-bond categories offer several funds with Morningstar Medalist Ratings of Gold, Silver, and Bronze for investors to consider. The Medalist Ratings are forward-looking assessments that evaluate a fund's likelihood of outperforming its category peers over a full market cycle.
Meanwhile, flexible-bond fund managers tend to benefit from a wider range of tools across credit and duration to navigate the market environment. Morningstar's Best of Breed—Asia: 1H 2026 curates our top flexible-bond ideas for Asia-based investors based on the Medalist Ratings.
While these strategies boast skilled investment teams and sound investment processes, their portfolio characteristics and performance patterns can vary. The table below highlights these differences among Gold-rated funds to help investors identify strategies that suit their needs.