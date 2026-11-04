Bonds Are Back? What Rising Yields Mean for Investors

Bond yields have climbed sharply in 2026, driven by a combination of higher inflation and rate hikes by global central banks. In September, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, helping push the 10-year US Treasury yield to as high as 5.3% before easing to around 5.0% as in late October.

Because bond prices move inversely to yields, many fixed-income funds posted negative returns. Morningstar data shows that several major bond categories, including global bond, global government bond, and global corporate bond funds, declined between roughly 2% and 3% during the third quarter.

While these losses can be unsettling for investors, especially given fixed-income’s role in providing portfolio stability, there is a silver lining. The rise in yields presents one of the most compelling opportunities in years, and as portfolio yields improve, investors may want to take a fresh look at fixed-income.