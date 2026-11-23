HED: Is Defense Still Attractive?—Answers to Investors’ Top Questions
Defense investing has become one of the market's most closely watched themes as geopolitical tensions, military modernization efforts, and rising NATO spending commitments reshape the global investment landscape. For financial advisors, the challenge is determining whether recent developments represent a short-term market story or a longer-term investment opportunity.
During Morningstar's recent webinar on investing in defense, Michael Field, Chief Market Strategist for Europe, and Kenneth Lamont, Principal, Manager Research, discussed the outlook for defense stocks, funds, and exchange-traded funds, with a particular focus on Europe. Advisors and investors raised questions about government spending commitments, defense valuations, portfolio risk, environmental, social, and governance considerations, and the growing role of technology in modern defense.
Below, we recap some of the most important questions from the audience and Morningstar's perspective on these topics.
Q: Has the US Political Landscape Changed the Outlook for Defense Stocks?
Market participants initially reacted negatively to recent US election developments, with concerns that changes in Washington could affect defense spending priorities or alter the trajectory of ongoing conflicts. However, Morningstar's view is that the long-term investment case remains intact.
According to Michael Field, political developments can influence sentiment and near-term performance, but they do not fundamentally change the structural factors supporting defense spending. Governments continue to prioritize security, military readiness, and strategic independence, particularly across Europe.
As Field noted, "The structural drivers behind the sector aren't short term. They're not just topical. These are medium-term structural drivers. We're talking 10 plus years here."
For advisors, the key takeaway is to distinguish between short-term political noise and the longer-term spending trends that continue to support the sector.
Q: Can European Governments Realistically Afford Their Defense Spending Commitments?
This remains one of the central debates in defense investing. Many European countries face fiscal constraints, leading investors to question whether ambitious spending targets can be achieved.
Field acknowledged those concerns but argued that today's environment looks very different from a decade ago. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shifting security priorities, and concerns about reliance on US military support have elevated defense spending across Europe. While countries may not all hit their targets on the same timetable, Morningstar believes the overall direction remains positive.
Field explained, "Everyone's committed to increase defense spending so far, and I think that's certainly a positive for the sector."
For advisors assessing defense investments, the more important question may be the pace of spending rather than whether spending increases at all.
Q: Are Defense Stocks Still Attractive After Their Recent Performance?
Defense stocks have delivered strong returns in recent years, prompting some investors to ask whether much of the opportunity has already been reflected in prices.
Morningstar's view is that investors should focus on fundamentals rather than recent share-price moves. Field argued long-term spending commitments, expanding order books, and military replenishment needs continue to support growth prospects. He also noted current market valuations still reflect skepticism around future spending and program execution.
Morningstar sees today's environment as different from previous defense cycles.
Q: Should Advisors Use Individual Stocks or Defense-Focused Funds and ETFs?
According to Lamont, diversification is one of the strongest arguments for using funds or ETFs. Individual defense companies can experience significant volatility because of contract wins, delays, cancellations, or procurement decisions.
A diversified fund can help investors maintain exposure to the broader defense-spending theme while reducing company-specific risks. Funds also provide exposure across countries and different parts of the defense value chain, which may help smooth outcomes when specific programs encounter challenges.
Lamont summarized the approach by saying investors should seek "the right type of risk" while minimizing unnecessary stock-specific risk.
For advisors, the choice between stocks and funds ultimately depends on portfolio objectives, risk tolerance, and the desired level of active security selection.
Q: What Role Does Technology Play in the Defense Investment Story?
Technology is becoming increasingly important across the defense ecosystem, but the opportunity goes well beyond artificial intelligence.
Lamont highlighted developments in satellite communications, drones, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, logistics networks, and other advanced technologies that are reshaping modern defense capabilities. However, he cautioned against thinking of defense technology as a single category with a uniform investment profile.
For advisors, understanding where a fund or company derives its technology exposure is becoming increasingly important as defense innovation accelerates.
Q: How Should Advisors Approach ESG Considerations in Defense Investing?
The relationship between defense and sustainable investing remains one of the industry's most debated topics. While some investors continue to exclude defense from ESG-focused portfolios, others increasingly view national security as an area that deserves consideration within broader sustainability discussions.
Lamont noted regulatory and investor attitudes toward defense have evolved in recent years, particularly in Europe. However, he emphasized that the ethical issues surrounding controversial weapons, governance concerns, and international-law considerations have not disappeared.
For financial advisors, this underscores the importance of reviewing fund methodologies, exclusions policies, and portfolio holdings to ensure they align with client preferences and objectives.
Takeaways for Advisors
The audience discussion reinforced a consistent theme throughout the webinar: while headlines and market sentiment may fluctuate, the defense investment case is increasingly being driven by longer-term structural trends. Rising defense budgets, military modernization efforts, inventory replenishment, and evolving security priorities continue to shape the outlook for the sector.
For advisors evaluating defense exposure, the key considerations remain valuation, diversification, risk management, and portfolio fit. Whether using individual stocks or diversified funds, understanding the forces driving defense spending can help advisors make more informed decisions as this investment theme continues to evolve.
For a more complete picture of the defense investment landscape, download our full report.