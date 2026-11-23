Defense investing has become one of the market's most closely watched themes as geopolitical tensions, military modernization efforts, and rising NATO spending commitments reshape the global investment landscape. For financial advisors, the challenge is determining whether recent developments represent a short-term market story or a longer-term investment opportunity.

During Morningstar's recent webinar on investing in defense, Michael Field, Chief Market Strategist for Europe, and Kenneth Lamont, Principal, Manager Research, discussed the outlook for defense stocks, funds, and exchange-traded funds, with a particular focus on Europe. Advisors and investors raised questions about government spending commitments, defense valuations, portfolio risk, environmental, social, and governance considerations, and the growing role of technology in modern defense.

Below, we recap some of the most important questions from the audience and Morningstar's perspective on these topics.