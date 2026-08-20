Alternative Asset Managers: Trends and Due-Diligence Areas to Watch

Alternative asset managers have enjoyed a golden era of growth over the past decade. Institutional and high-net-worth investors increased their allocations to alternatives in pursuit of diversified returns and better yields.

However, the pathway to democratization of the private-capital markets will be long, with plenty of hurdles. Alternative asset allocations typically come with less-transparent disclosures and valuation, higher fees, and lower liquidity than the public markets.

That means financial advisors need to conduct a more thorough due diligence process before recommending private-market investments.

Here, we analyze the seven largest alternative asset managers, explore trends shaping today’s industry, and cover key due-diligence factors advisors should evaluate when considering alternative investments.