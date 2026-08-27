Which Sustainable Funds Are Fossil-Fuel-Free?

Sustainable funds faced continued headwinds in 2024. Returns lagged those of conventional peers, political scrutiny persisted, and greenwashing concerns endured. For the first time, US sustainable fund closures and departures outpaced new launches.

However, sustainable funds still make up a sizable portion of the investment universe. Despite $19.6 billion in outflows in 2024, total assets rose to $344 billion with the support of market appreciation. These funds tend to have different definitions of what it means to be sustainable—they might focus on green bonds, invest specifically in renewable energy, or aim to manage ESG risk.

In the latest Sustainability Landscape report, we follow trends in investor sentiment in this much-talked-about category. Here, we outline our findings on a group of sustainable funds that specifically contribute to climate action: fossil-fuel-free and low carbon.

What does "fossil-fuel-free" mean to asset managers? And how can advisors parse their options when choosing funds?