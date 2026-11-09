The investment landscape across Asia remains heavily influenced by artificial intelligence spending, shifting interest rate expectations, and questions about whether markets have become too dependent on a narrow set of technology winners. For financial advisors, balancing opportunities tied to the AI buildout against concerns around valuations, rising bond yields, and uneven economic growth has become an increasingly important portfolio construction challenge heading into 2027.

During our recent Q4 2026 Asia Investment Outlook webinar, Arvind Subramanian, Senior Analyst, Morningstar Manager Research, was joined by Lorraine Tan, Regional Director of Equity Research; Ivan Su, Director of Equity Research; Cora Cui, Analyst, Manager Research; and Jackie Choy, Senior Principal for Passive Investments. Together, they shared Morningstar's latest views on Asian equity markets, China's evolving AI ecosystem, rising bond yields, active versus passive investing in China, and the latest trends in Hong Kong's ETF market.

The audience Q&A highlighted many of the questions financial advisors are asking as they position client portfolios for the end of 2026 and beyond. From Taiwan's resilience amid the AI trade and the outlook for TSMC to the risks facing fixed-income investors, the growing challenges for active managers in China, and the surge in AI-focused ETF launches, the discussion offered practical insights into some of the most important themes shaping investor decisions today.