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AI, Bond Opportunities, and China Investing: The Biggest Questions From Morningstar’s Asia Investment Outlook
The investment landscape across Asia remains heavily influenced by artificial intelligence spending, shifting interest rate expectations, and questions about whether markets have become too dependent on a narrow set of technology winners. For financial advisors, balancing opportunities tied to the AI buildout against concerns around valuations, rising bond yields, and uneven economic growth has become an increasingly important portfolio construction challenge heading into 2027.
During our recent Q4 2026 Asia Investment Outlook webinar, Arvind Subramanian, Senior Analyst, Morningstar Manager Research, was joined by Lorraine Tan, Regional Director of Equity Research; Ivan Su, Director of Equity Research; Cora Cui, Analyst, Manager Research; and Jackie Choy, Senior Principal for Passive Investments. Together, they shared Morningstar's latest views on Asian equity markets, China's evolving AI ecosystem, rising bond yields, active versus passive investing in China, and the latest trends in Hong Kong's ETF market.
The audience Q&A highlighted many of the questions financial advisors are asking as they position client portfolios for the end of 2026 and beyond. From Taiwan's resilience amid the AI trade and the outlook for TSMC to the risks facing fixed-income investors, the growing challenges for active managers in China, and the surge in AI-focused ETF launches, the discussion offered practical insights into some of the most important themes shaping investor decisions today.
Q: Why Has Taiwan’s Market Held up Better Than Other Asia AI Markets, and Should Investors Be Concerned About TSMC?
A: Tan said Taiwan's market has held up better than some regional peers largely because index heavyweight TSMC has remained relatively resilient despite the recent pullback in technology shares. While several Taiwanese technology names have experienced significant declines, TSMC did not rise as dramatically as some AI-related stocks and therefore has been less volatile during the market correction.
Tan noted that TSMC's competitive position also differentiates it from companies facing questions about AI investment returns or funding needs. As she explained, "TSMC is a wide moat company" and its capacity expansion is "well-funded from internal cash flows."
In addition, Taiwan's financial sector has held up relatively well, helping support broader market performance.
Q: What Does the Recent Weakness in Korea’s Technology Sector Tell Us About the AI Trade?
A: The recent decline in Korean technology shares highlights how different parts of the semiconductor industry may face different risks, even within the broader AI theme. Tan pointed to memory-chip producers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, where investors are increasingly concerned with the outlook for memory pricing and capacity growth.
According to Tan, memory-chip prices have experienced a strong run-up, but additional supply is expected to come online in the coming years and this should pressure prices.
The discussion underscored that while AI remains a significant long-term driver of demand, investors are paying close attention to industry cycles and the potential impact of future supply increases.
Q: What Could Derail the “Bonds Are Back” Investment Story?
A: Higher bond yields have improved the return potential of fixed income, but investors should be mindful of a rise in credit risk. Subramanian said one thing to watch out for would be a meaningful weakening in corporate balance sheets that leads to a broader rise in credit defaults.
As he explained, "What could potentially derail this story is if globally we see corporate balance sheets considerably weakened and credit defaults start to pick up."
While that is not currently the expectation among many portfolio managers Morningstar speaks with, Subramanian noted credit conditions remain an important risk factor for fixed-income investors to watch.
Q: Why Is It Becoming Harder for Active Managers in China to Outperform Passive Funds?
A: According to Cui, several structural changes are making outperformance more difficult for active managers in China. One factor is the continued growth of passive investing, particularly ETFs, which may be contributing to greater market efficiency.
As Cui explained, "As more assets flow into passive funds in China, particularly ETFs, we believe that this kind of improved the market efficiency in China."
She also cited China's recent regulatory reforms, which encourage portfolio managers to stay closer to their benchmarks, as well as sharp sector rotations that make both sector allocation and stock selection more challenging. Together, these trends have raised the bar for active managers seeking to outperform.
Q: Are There Still Areas Where Active Management Can Add Value in China?
A: Despite the challenges facing active managers, Cui believes there are still areas where active management can add value. In particular, she highlighted less-efficient segments of the market, including small- and mid-cap stocks, where fundamental research and security selection may provide an advantage.
As Cui noted, "The opportunities for active management in China, I have to say, still remain."
She also pointed to sector-focused strategies, where managers with specialized expertise may be better positioned to identify opportunities across subsectors and individual companies.
Q: Are AI-Focused Thematic ETFs Benefiting From a Lasting Trend, or Are Product Launches Getting Ahead of Investor Demand?
A: Thematic investing has attracted significant investor attention, particularly around AI and technology, but Choy cautioned that investment themes naturally evolve over time.
He noted that the long-term success of these products will ultimately depend on whether they continue delivering the outcomes investors expect.
For advisors, the discussion highlighted the importance of evaluating thematic ETFs based on their underlying investment case and long-term merits rather than short-term popularity alone.
Where Advisors Should Focus Next
The questions advisors raised during our Q4 2026 Asia Investment Outlook webinar reflected the themes shaping markets across the region: artificial intelligence, rising bond yields, China's evolving investment landscape, and growing interest in thematic ETFs. While AI remains a major focus for investors, the discussion reinforced the importance of looking beyond broad themes and evaluating the fundamentals driving individual companies, sectors, and investment strategies.
For advisors heading into 2027, several themes stand out: understanding where AI is creating durable opportunities, assessing credit risk as bond yields remain elevated, and identifying where active management can still add value in China.
Tools such as Morningstar Direct can help advisors evaluate companies relative to our fair value estimates, analyze active versus passive investment opportunities, monitor sector exposures, and conduct deeper security-level research to support portfolio decisions in an increasingly complex market environment.