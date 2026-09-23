How Active Fund Managers Are Using Generative AI

Could AI technology eventually run portfolios end-to-end? Technically, it’s not out of reach. Based on our research and interactions with asset managers, the components are either already in production or in active development.

Can AI fully replace the kind of judgment that generates alpha, and can we prove it? Right now, the answer is "no.” But AI might eventually eat away at the judgment call. It could prove better at challenging consensus because it can test more hypotheses, simulate more counterfactuals, and process more contradictory evidence in parallel than any individual or team can manage unaided.

Today, AI output still requires heavy expert review in investment management, but that doesn’t mean review must remain predominantly human forever. Over time, it’s also possible that AI models may be able to self-improve. In that world, the bottleneck does not disappear, but it may become more automated and less dependent on scarce human attention than it is today. If this is where we're headed, then the durable edge in active investment may not remain discretionary brilliance. It may shift toward better system design: proprietary data, model orchestration, feedback loops, and firms that learn faster than rivals how to turn general-purpose intelligence into repeatable investment processes.

What would be the role of investment professionals in such a world?

It's likely that they would cease to be the primary producers of research, the key architects of portfolio construction, or the designers of quantitative models, but instead become orchestrators. Their role would increasingly center on setting the direction, arbitrating between conflicting agent outputs, and exercising judgment when the system encounters ambiguity or something it was not designed for.

Because trust will remain the last frontier for a long time, it is likely that the portfolio manager's role will therefore not simply migrate toward the orchestration of AI systems but also an even greater focus toward client-facing activities. Being the face that gives AI legitimacy with the people whose capital is at stake could become a critical part of a fund manager's role going forward.