AdvisorTech vs. WealthTech: What's the Difference?

Before there was WealthTech and AdvisorTech, there was FinTech.

FinTech is the umbrella term for any technology applied to financial services — payments, lending, banking, insurance, investing, crypto, and others. Everything else sits inside it.

Under FinTech, WealthTech covers all technology used across the wealth management industry. AdvisorTech is the smaller slice built specifically for the technology financial advisors use to run their day-to-day practice.

Every AdvisorTech tool is WealthTech, but not every WealthTech tool is AdvisorTech. Broader WealthTech also includes tools for custodians, broker-dealers, and asset managers. It also includes consumer investing apps that advisors may never use directly.

If you've seen the two terms used interchangeably, you're not imagining it. The confusion is common, and it matters when you're evaluating vendors, budgeting a tech stack, or trying to find the right research to follow.