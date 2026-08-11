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Own Your Data with ByAllAccounts Data Aggregation

Simplify your financial workflows with seamless financial data collection, management, and portability powered by direct custodial feed connections in one platform.

One connection opens access to 150-plus custodial data feeds, plus held-away accounts

Own your data to support integration, personalization, and enterprise-wide decision-making.

ByAllAccounts consolidates data from multiple sources into a central, structured system that supports data integration and portability while reducing complexity and cost.

A visual diagram illustrating how ByAllAccounts serves as a central connector between diverse financial data sources and a user's technology stack.

Industry-leading coverage

$1T
assets under aggregation
25
of the top 25 custodians
50
of the top 50 broker dealers
20
of the top 20 private banks and trusts
15
of the top 15 TAMPs
35
of the top 35 recordkeepers

Reliable data for your wealthtech stack

Tap into high-quality wealth data for nearly any workflow you can imagine.

Data Lake Ownership

Data lakes require data that’s timely and well structured so it can be uniformly applied across your tech stack. Benefit from data portability to work with wealth platforms of your choice.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enhance platform capabilities with a simpler way to onboard client account data. ByAllAccounts extracts data into structured formats for CRM platforms, saving time on manual data entry.

Performance Reporting

Power your platform with reconciliation-ready data. ByAllAccounts maps positions to the right security IDs and transaction activity for accurate reporting.

Financial Planning

With access to held-away and managed accounts, advisors can finally see the full picture. With aggregated data, advisors can summarize data to reveal their client’s financial goals, needs and values.

Trade Compliance Management

Automated data aggregation makes it easier for clients to audit and track employees’ personal investments.

Benefits of the ByAllAccounts Data Network

Get seamless, reliable access to financial data through a single secure connection. The ByAllAccounts data network streamlines the flow of financial account data across wealthtech platforms, wealth management firms, custodians, and financial data providers.

Enriched Wealth Data

ByAllAccounts normalizes data to cover requirements across systems, saving time and money on operational overhead. Data is appended with Morningstar IDs to integrate with other Morningstar products and services.

Open and Closed Tax Lot Data

See accurate, detailed open and closed tax lots alongside complete client account data—essential for tax optimization and trading activities.

Smooth Integration for Fast Implementation

Spend less time on manual data intervention with custom data outputs, tailored to system requirements.

Responsive Customer Support

Our experienced team is ready to help with technical issues and data access questions. Get real-time updates on data health from comprehensive dashboards.

Forging ahead in a changing industry

For ideas on how to outpace competitors and delight advisors, download one of our e-books.

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Guide

Data Ownership on Your Terms

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eBook

Wealth Management Firms’ Make-or-Break Decision: How to Choose the Right Data Aggregation Technology Provider

Get aggregated financial data specialized for wealth firms