Own Your Data with ByAllAccounts Data Aggregation
Simplify your financial workflows with seamless financial data collection, management, and portability powered by direct custodial feed connections in one platform.
One connection opens access to 150-plus custodial data feeds, plus held-away accounts
Own your data to support integration, personalization, and enterprise-wide decision-making.
ByAllAccounts consolidates data from multiple sources into a central, structured system that supports data integration and portability while reducing complexity and cost.
Reliable data for your wealthtech stack
Tap into high-quality wealth data for nearly any workflow you can imagine.
Data Lake Ownership
Data lakes require data that’s timely and well structured so it can be uniformly applied across your tech stack. Benefit from data portability to work with wealth platforms of your choice.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enhance platform capabilities with a simpler way to onboard client account data. ByAllAccounts extracts data into structured formats for CRM platforms, saving time on manual data entry.
Performance Reporting
Power your platform with reconciliation-ready data. ByAllAccounts maps positions to the right security IDs and transaction activity for accurate reporting.
Financial Planning
With access to held-away and managed accounts, advisors can finally see the full picture. With aggregated data, advisors can summarize data to reveal their client’s financial goals, needs and values.
Forging ahead in a changing industry
For ideas on how to outpace competitors and delight advisors, download one of our e-books.