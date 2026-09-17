Why Wealth Management Platforms Need Financial Data Aggregation
Platforms serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors are hitting the limits of general-purpose financial data aggregation providers. Here is what fit-for-purpose wealth management data looks like — and how to tell when you need it.
If your WealthTech platform runs on an aggregator that was built for banking, payments, or budgeting — and your clients are investors — you already know the symptoms.
- A brokerage that won't connect.
- Private banking accounts that simply aren't available.
- Retirement plans that show a balance and nothing else — no holdings, no transactions.
- Positions with no cost basis, so every tax conversation starts with a statement upload.
Those aren't edge cases. They are the accounts that matter most to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. They are also exactly where general-purpose financial data aggregation is weakest. The list of institutions that prospects bring us keeps growing and matters more. Their current provider may not support them, or support is unreliable. These include major retail brokerages, private banks and trust companies, recordkeepers, annuity providers, stock plan administrators, and 529 plans.
We don't fill those gaps as an afterthought. These institutions are the core of our network.
Where Traditional Aggregation Falls Short for Wealth Management
Most aggregators grew up on providing connections to checking accounts and credit cards. ByAllAccounts was purpose-built over 25 years for wealth management, and the network reflects it:
- 25 of the top 25 custodians
- 50 of the top 50 broker-dealers
- 20 of the top private banks and trusts
- 35 of the top 35 recordkeepers
- 25 of the top 25 annuity providers
- 15 of the top 15 TAMPs
- 60 of the top 60 college savings plans
For a mass-market budgeting app, a missing brokerage connection is an inconvenience. For a platform whose value proposition is a complete, accurate view of a wealthy household, it's a broken product. The more complex the client is, the more of their balance sheet is held at institutions. General-purpose aggregators cover these institutions the least.
Data Built for Investment Workflows, Not Spending Charts
Connecting to an institution is the starting point. The question is whether the data that comes back is clean and can drive client portfolio analysis, performance reporting, and tax-aware trading.
- Tax lots, open and closed. Tax-loss harvesting, gain deferral, wash-sale avoidance, and gifting strategies across a multi-custodian household all require lot-level detail. Balance-and-transaction feeds built for spending analysis don't carry it. ByAllAccounts provides accurate, detailed open and closed tax lots alongside complete client account data—essential for tax optimization and trading activities.
- Investment transactions, not just balances. Performance reporting, reconciliation, and compliance depend on detailed and accurate transaction data for every account — buys, sells, dividends, contributions, transfers. Transactions are core to the ByAllAccounts service, delivered and normalized for investment use, not appended as a spending-categorization exercise.
- Feeds where they matter. For the institutions that hold the most complex assets — private banks and trust companies chief among them — ByAllAccounts maintains direct data feeds rather than relying on credential-based connections alone. That is how we deliver tax lots and full position detail from sources that consumer aggregators struggle to connect to at all.
- Security-level enrichment. Within ByAllAccounts, positions are matched to the Morningstar Security Master, so the same holding at a private bank and at a discount brokerage is recognized as one instrument.
- Permissions for how wealth is actually managed. Delegate access for family staff and CPAs, subadvisor and back-office roles, and enterprise-level entitlement — alongside the investor and the advisor. Aggregation designed for one consumer logging into one app doesn't model that. ByAllAccounts supports delegate access where available.
Open Finance Won't Fix This for You
It is tempting to assume regulation will standardize investment data access. It won't happen soon. The CFPB's Personal Financial Data Rights rule never covered investment or retirement accounts, and in August 2026 the agency submitted a revised Section 1033 proposal after announcing its intent to vacate the original. Meanwhile, some custodians, recordkeepers, and insurers are tightening access, not opening it.
Platforms serving wealthy clients today need a data partner that has already solved this — through direct connections, custodial feeds, and long-standing relationships with the institutions that matter — not one waiting for a mandate.
How to Know It's Time to Switch
If any of these sounds familiar, your aggregator was built for a different use case:
- Your support queue is full of “why won't my brokerage connect” tickets.
- You show balances for important investment and private bank accounts but not holdings, transactions, or cost basis.
- Your tax features only work for accounts you custody.
- Adding a second aggregator to patch coverage is on your roadmap.
You don't have to rip anything out to find out how ByAllAccounts can fill your data gaps. Contact ByAllAccounts and provide the institutions your clients need — we'll show you exactly what we cover and what the data looks like. Talk to a wealth data aggregation specialist for a coverage check against your client base, or view the comparison guide to see how the ByAllAccounts Data Network stacks up against traditional financial data aggregation.