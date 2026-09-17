Why Wealth Management Platforms Need Financial Data Aggregation

Platforms serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors are hitting the limits of general-purpose financial data aggregation providers. Here is what fit-for-purpose wealth management data looks like — and how to tell when you need it.

If your WealthTech platform runs on an aggregator that was built for banking, payments, or budgeting — and your clients are investors — you already know the symptoms.

A brokerage that won't connect.

Private banking accounts that simply aren't available.

Retirement plans that show a balance and nothing else — no holdings, no transactions.

Positions with no cost basis, so every tax conversation starts with a statement upload.

Those aren't edge cases. They are the accounts that matter most to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. They are also exactly where general-purpose financial data aggregation is weakest. The list of institutions that prospects bring us keeps growing and matters more. Their current provider may not support them, or support is unreliable. These include major retail brokerages, private banks and trust companies, recordkeepers, annuity providers, stock plan administrators, and 529 plans.

We don't fill those gaps as an afterthought. These institutions are the core of our network.