How Workforce Diversity Affects Investment Outcomes

Data for this section is sourced by survey from asset management firms that collectively manage nearly 60% of US-domiciled open-end and exchange-traded fund assets as of August 31, 2024. The survey collected insights on gender, racial, and ethnic diversity of whole-firm populations, senior leadership, and investment teams. It also considered firms’ engagement with industry-wide initiatives to foster diversity.

Get a copy of the full Diversity in Asset Management report to explore these insights.