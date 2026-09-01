Catastrophe Bond Fund Guide: Evaluating a Growing Asset Class

Cat bonds emerged in the late 1990s after Hurricanes Andrew and Hugo and the Northridge Earthquake left insurers and reinsurers struggling to cover massive losses. The industry sought new ways to shift catastrophe risk losses onto investors instead of relying solely on traditional reinsurance.

To transfer this risk, an insurer or reinsurer issues a cat bond, and the money raised is placed in a reserve fund. Investors earn regular coupon payments, but if a specified disaster occurs and hits a preset trigger, some or all of their principal may be used to cover the claims. If no qualifying disaster occurs during the bond's term, investors get their principal back in full, plus interest.

Cat bonds offer higher potential yields in exchange for catastrophe risk and can provide diversification, since natural disaster risk tends to move independently of typical stock and bond market fluctuations.

Wind events, including tornadoes and hurricanes

Earthquakes

Winter storms

The reinsurance market’s risks remain concentrated in three major perils: