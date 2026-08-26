Pharmaceutical Tariffs on Biopharma: Key Insights for Advisors

As of this writing, tariffs on pharmaceutical imports into the US are likely to be implemented. We assume tariffs on pharmaceuticals will be capped at 15% for the European Union and Japan, because of recently announced trade deals with the two territories.

Our analysis is based on two key assumptions:

The amount of the company’s US sales supplied by ex-US manufacturing facilities

The customs value of the imported inventory

Though the specifics of tariff policy vary, in the near term, we expect no immediate impact from tariffs due to inventory management. Most big pharmaceutical companies carry at least six months of inventory, and many have been increasing inventory days in preparation for tariffs.

In the mid-term, we expect drugmakers to employ a variety of mitigation strategies, including outsourcing production to contract manufacturers and dual sourcing key ingredients. In some cases, drugmakers with existing approvals to manufacture drugs made in US facilities may be able to shift production from overseas facilities to the US quickly.

In the long term, we expect companies to change their supply chains so that most of their US sales are supplied by US manufacturing facilities. For European drugmakers, we believe most have a significant mismatch between their US sales and manufacturing footprints. Therefore, shifting supply to the US will require them to invest heavily in new facilities and bear the costs associated with ramping them up.

For US drugmakers, we think they already have abundant facilities in place, and therefore, the most significant cost is higher taxes.

This year, in anticipation of potential tariffs, many pharmaceutical companies already announced plans to invest in US manufacturing and research facilities. European companies such as AstraZeneca, GSK, Sanofi, and Novartis have plans to invest tens of billions of dollars into the US by 2030.

After relocation, we expect the initial hit from tariffs to be replaced by an average peak impact of 3.8% to core earnings for European companies, which will partly abate over time. This includes a combination of costs associated with new capital expenditure, increased input costs associated with labor and raw materials, and higher taxes for some European companies.

We expect the former two to abate over time, whereas higher taxes paid should be permanent as long as tax rate remain unchanged.