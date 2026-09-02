Morningstar’s Defined Contribution Outcomes Model: How to Better Evaluate Retirement Plan Design

Unlike other models that simulate retirement outcomes, DCOM accounts for participant behavior, market volatility, and financial lifestyle. As anyone who has been in the workforce for any significant period can attest, the journey from starting out in that first job after college to the day you retire is far from a straight line. Like investment markets, there's a degree of volatility that occurs in a person’s career—from layoffs and salary reductions to challenges paying for a kid’s college education to paying down credit cards and mortgages. As a result, employment is never consistent, and contribution rates can fluctuate, sometimes widely and unpredictably.

Many traditional models rely on static assumptions that savings rates and employment stay constant. This typically means retirement outcomes from this research are mostly best-guess estimates. DCOM is perhaps one of a few models in existence that’s based on real participants and their data accounts for market and lifestyle volatility, making our results more granular and arguably more accurate.

Here's a good analogy for how DCOM works in comparison to more traditional models and methods. Think about those more traditional models as being a Rand McNally map crumpled up in your glove compartment. You could use it to determine the approximate mileage from point A to point B. Then, based on how fast you planned to drive and whether you needed to navigate any major metropolitan areas, you might come up with the amount of time it would take—give or take a few hours. Now think of DCOM as Google Maps. The model will factor in GPS data from users with historical traffic patterns, official speed limits, and road characteristics. It can also consider current traffic density, accidents, and road closures. Plus, you can use it to test different routes and the impact on your journey. The end result is a much more accurate ETA, almost down to the minute.