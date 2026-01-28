Value
The potential for return is greater and potential loss is lower if you purchase investments that are currently undervalued by other investors.
Taking advantage of active and passive investment opportunities gives investors access to the best of both worlds.
To discuss platform availability and how to access the portfolios, please call on 0203 107 2930 or email UKManagedPortfolios@morningstar.com.
The potential for return is greater and potential loss is lower if you purchase investments that are currently undervalued by other investors.
We don't invest if the reward isn’t worth the risk. We’re comfortable being patient, searching and waiting for the right opportunities.
It’s not just about value. We focus on buying quality investments at attractive prices. We do this by undertaking comprehensive research to understand the fundamental drivers behind each opportunity.
You’re less exposed to the risks of investing when your money is spread across a mix of different underlying investments that complement each other.
Using both passive and active investments, the portfolios invest across a range of asset classes such as equities, fixed interest, and cash—where and when it makes sense to do so.
Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd has arrangements with our parent company, Morningstar Inc., to provide access to its global database. This is one of the largest and highest-quality databases in the world, and it includes analysts’ ratings and research reports. Access to leading data and research further informs the fund selection process we use in our Blended Portfolios.
Our investment management and support teams are ready to keep you up-to-date on our latest thinking.
*Indicative asset allocations included for illustrative purposes only.
This content on this website does not constitute investment, legal, tax or other advice and is supplied for information purposes only. Morningstar Investment Management Europe Limited cannot guarantee positive results from our investment decisions, and we cannot guarantee that our portfolios will meet your objectives or that losses will be avoided in any of the portfolios. Past performance is not a guide to future returns. The value of investments may go down as well as up and an investor may not get back the amount invested. The information presented herein will be deemed to be superseded by any subsequent versions made available on this website.
The Morningstar Investment Management group comprises Morningstar Inc.’s registered entities worldwide, including Morningstar Investment Management Europe Limited which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to provide services to Professional clients and is the entity providing the investment management services. Registered in England under company number: 05732689. Registered office: 1 Oliver's Yard, 55-71 City Road, London, EC1Y 1HQ. Morningstar’s fund research and rating activities are not undertaken by Morningstar Investment Management Europe and as such, are not regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Managed Portfolios are intended for citizens or legal residents of the United Kingdom. These portfolios can only be made available through the use of an Investment Adviser appropriately authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.