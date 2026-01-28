Active
Multi-asset portfolios; Total return objective; Blends active/passive funds; Available on 17 platforms
Professionally managed portfolios designed to help investors stay on track to reach their financial goals.
To discuss platform availability and how to access the portfolios, please call on +44 80 8178 5125 or email UKManagedPortfolios@morningstar.com.
Our discretionary fund management team provides the support advisers need to focus on clients, including a dedicated service team for questions, quarterly updated performance information, and client-ready communications.
We’ve made our monthly webinar series available on demand so you can watch at a time that’s convenient to you. No longer do you need to miss out on the content or the CPD points if you can’t make the live session.
Our investment management and support teams are ready to keep you up-to-date on our latest thinking.
The content on this website does not constitute investment, legal, tax or other advice and is supplied for information purposes only. Morningstar Investment Management Europe Limited cannot guarantee positive results from our investment decisions, and we cannot guarantee that our portfolios will meet your objectives or that losses will be avoided in any of the portfolios. Past performance is not a guide to future returns. The value of investments may go down as well as up and an investor may not get back the amount invested. The information presented herein will be deemed to be superseded by any subsequent versions of this website.
The Morningstar Investment Management group comprises Morningstar Inc.’s registered entities worldwide, including the UK. Morningstar Investment Management Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to provide services to Professional clients and is the entity providing the discretionary management services. Registered in England under company number: 05732689. Registered office: 1 Oliver's Yard, 55-71 City Road, London, EC1Y 1HQ. Morningstar’s fund research and rating activities are not undertaken by Morningstar Investment Management Europe and as such, are not regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Morningstar Managed Portfolios are intended for citizens or legal residents of the United Kingdom. These portfolios can only be made available through the use of an Investment Adviser appropriately authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
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