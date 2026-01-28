International focus
The portfolios cater to an international client base seeking investment solutions which are accessible across different jurisdictions.
Helping investors to achieve peace of mind, grow a nest egg, and reach financial goals.
To discuss platform availability and how to access the portfolios, please call on 0203 107 2930 or email UKManagedPortfolios@morningstar.com.
The portfolios cater to an international client base seeking investment solutions which are accessible across different jurisdictions.
The portfolios are available in both USD and GBP denomination.
The portfolios are risk-rated, where risk is defined as “a permanent loss of capital that can’t be recovered in the investor’s timeframe.”
Cost control is a key consideration in the construction of these portfolios; low fees enable investors to maximise returns.
The portfolios are comprised primarily of passive funds, but will also have exposure to active funds if there is the potential for added value within the fee structure. The portfolios invest across a range of asset classes such as equities, fixed interest, and cash—where and when it makes sense to do so.
Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd has arrangements with our parent company, Morningstar Inc., to provide access to its global database. This is one of the largest and highest-quality databases in the world, and it includes analysts’ ratings and research reports. Access to leading data and research further informs the fund selection process we use in our International Portfolios.
Our investment management and support teams are ready to keep you up-to-date on our latest thinking.
*Indicative asset allocations included for illustrative purposes only.
The content on this website does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or other advice and is supplied for information purposes only. Morningstar Investment Management Europe Limited cannot guarantee positive results from our investment decisions, and we cannot guarantee that our portfolios will meet your objectives or that losses will be avoided in any of the portfolios. Past performance is not a guide to future returns. The value of investments may go down as well as up and an investor may not get back the amount invested. The information presented herein will be deemed to be superseded by any subsequent versions of this website.
The Morningstar Investment Management group comprises Morningstar Inc.’s registered entities worldwide, including the UK. Morningstar Investment Management Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to provide services to Professional clients and is the entity providing the discretionary management services. Registered in England under company number: 05732689. Registered office: 1 Oliver's Yard, 55-71 City Road, London, EC1Y 1HQ. Morningstar’s fund research and rating activities are not undertaken by Morningstar Investment Management Europe and as such, are not regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Morningstar Managed Portfolios are intended for citizens or legal residents of the United Kingdom. These portfolios can only be made available through the use of an Investment Adviser appropriately authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
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