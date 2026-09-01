Progress Report on Changes to Sustainalytics ESG Ratings and Research for Israeli Companies

Updated as of December 31, 2024

Morningstar Sustainalytics announced in December 2024 an update to eligibility standards, making research on human rights issues connected to disputes concerning contiguous territories, which includes relevant issues pertaining to Israeli-Palestinian conflict area (IPCA), ineligible for analyst coverage. This means we won’t cover those areas because human rights issues, when related to contiguous territorial disputes, are less likely to be objective, reliable, or consistent, and subject to complex geopolitical factors, divergent views and conflicting partisan media reports. The update impacts human rights research within the Controversy Ratings and Global Standards Screening (GSS) methodologies, as well as all research products using data on relevant incidents, issues, events, or controversies.

The third-party independent experts provided actionable recommendations to address concerns of anti-Israel bias in Sustainalytics’ research. The experts noted the complexity of the IPCA, the disparate legal and policy frameworks that apply, and that even relying on credible sources does not in itself sufficiently ensure that only credible information is applied to such research. Following this methodology update, the collective reforms we have implemented are consistent with the initial report issued by the third-party independent experts. With the issuance of the supplemental report by the experts, we have completed our work to address the experts’ recommendations to address concerns of anti-Israel bias in Sustainalytics’ research.