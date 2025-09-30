Sustainability Policies & Reports Center
Corporate Sustainability Reporting
Climate Reporting
Morningstar’s approach to minimizing our environmental impact involves disclosure and action. Our climate-related reporting demonstrates our commitment to transparency and clarity in our decarbonization strategy.
Regulatory Reporting
United Nations Reporting
Morningstar supports global agreements pertaining to our business operations, our products, and our impact on people, communities, and the environment. Through our UN Global Compact and UN PRI partnerships, we commit to ensuring a sustainable business for our stakeholders and communities. We deliver regular reporting on progress towards this commitment.
Global Policies
Governance
Business Operations
Morningstar's Approach to Renewable Energy
Morningstar Supplier Code of Conduct
Morningstar Environmental Statement
Morningstar's Approach to Data and Information Security
2023 Romania Public CbC Report (English)
2023 Romania Public CbC Report (Romanian)
2024 Romania Public CbC Report (English)
2024 Romania Public CbC Report (Romanian)
2025 Spain Public CbC Report (English)
2025 Spain Public CbC Report (Spanish)
Other
Read Morningstar’s Data Privacy Statements and Regulatory Disclosures.