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Outsourced Chief Investment Officer

Our bespoke SMA offering helps advice businesses develop and oversee their own adviser-branded custom portfolios. We provide a full suite of investment management services, powered by Morningstar’s asset allocation, portfolio construction and global research capabilities.

Designed for advice businesses

Morningstar Investment Management offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) service to advice businesses with a focus on a providing a custom investment portfolio suite for their clients.

Institutional-grade implementation

Leverages our institutional-grade implementation capabilities and systems for ongoing management of customised portfolios.

Bespoke investment services

We have a long history of offering bespoke investment services to meet the needs of both institutional and advice firms.

Your goals. Your business model. Our solutions.

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Overcome portfolio implementation challenges

Responsive portfolios

Respond quickly and effectively in complex and fast-moving markets. Ensure all client portfolios are updated in a timely, efficient and precise manner when model changes occur.

Strengthen your offering, reduce your costs

Leverage our trusted investment capabilities and operational infrastructure as you scale. Enhance your investment offering while saving time and reducing costs.

Reduce implementation risks

Robust, automated processes to minimise the risk of costly mistakes.

Investment confidence

Clear documentation of rationale for investment decisions and reporting of portfolio performance to support the needs of clients and ASIC.

Morningstar's bespoke Managed Accounts offering

Stage 1. Inception

Investment philosophy and strategy
Understand your investment philosophy and develop an investment strategy tailored to your client’s objectives and your business requirements.

Portfolio review

Analysis of existing portfolios to understand characteristics.

Governance framework
Establish a shared governance structure that includes regular investment committee meetings, reporting, and documentation—ensuring transparency and alignment.

Stage 2. Customised Portfolio

Custom portfolio design
Portfolios are tailored to your advice approach, whether that’s goals-based, risk-profiled, or otherwise segmented. Set asset allocation and investment parameters including absolute loss tolerance, portfolio liquidity, etc.

Portfolio creation

Implemented portfolios which can comprise of a variety of underlying investments including direct securities, ETFs, 3rd party managers and Morningstar funds (if appropriate). Portfolio construction approaches include Strategic or Dynamic Asset Allocation; as well as Active and/or Passive management.

Stage 3. Implementation

Product set up

Due diligence, commercials, and disclosure docs.

Platform integration

Solutions are typically available across major platforms, enabling seamless implementation and reporting.

Operations and execution

Integrating portfolio management with trade execution.

Client communication plan

Work with you to establish a communication plan to aid transition.

Stage 4. Ongoing monitoring and reporting

Ongoing portfolio management

Our investment team actively manages portfolios, making timely adjustments as market conditions evolve. A stand-alone Performance and Risk Management team and automated processes ensure investment mandate, PDS, regulatory rule, liquidity rules and risk guidelines are followed, with breaches flagged promptly.

Investment committee participation

Quarterly participation of investment committees with presentation on portfolio positioning and performance.

Ongoing account management and support

Our Australian-based team provides personalised support, helping you implement and manage our custom portfolio solutions effectively.

Client reporting and communication

You’ll have access to client-ready materials, and regular portfolio updates to support your adviser-client conversations.

Post sales service

Account management, business practice support advice templates client support documents and reporting.

Tailored to meet YOUR unique needs

Morningstar’s bespoke SMA model is built to complement, not replace, your existing framework

We work with your team to align portfolios with your investment philosophy, client segments, and regulatory obligations.

We provide flexible, tailored solutions to help you deliver on your vision for portfolio construction objectives and structure.

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Morningstar's suite of managed portfolios

Morningstar’s managed portfolio offering comprises four product and service suites, addressing a variety of investor needs, risk profiles and financial life stages.

 

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Managed Portfolios

Multi-Asset Separately Managed Accounts

Morningstar’s global portfolio management and research teams analyse over 400 asset classes delivering robust portfolios.

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Bespoke solutions

Outsourced CIO

Morningstar Investment Management offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) service to advice businesses with a focus on providing a custom investment portfolio suite for their clients.

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Managed Portfolios

Multi-Manager Managed Accounts

Morningstar’s Multi-Manager Managed Accounts deliver our best fund ideas within a range of multi-manager portfolios, offered in six risk profiles for a variety of investor needs.

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Managed Funds

Real Return Funds

Morningstar’s best investment ideas utilises our extensive research and are powered by our portfolio management capabilities. Our team aims to grow your wealth steadily while looking to maximise return for risk – investing when, and where, it makes sense to do so.

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.