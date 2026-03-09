Designed for advice businesses
Morningstar Investment Management offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) service to advice businesses with a focus on a providing a custom investment portfolio suite for their clients.
Our bespoke SMA offering helps advice businesses develop and oversee their own adviser-branded custom portfolios. We provide a full suite of investment management services, powered by Morningstar’s asset allocation, portfolio construction and global research capabilities.
Investment philosophy and strategy
Understand your investment philosophy and develop an investment strategy tailored to your client’s objectives and your business requirements.
Portfolio review
Analysis of existing portfolios to understand characteristics.
Governance framework
Establish a shared governance structure that includes regular investment committee meetings, reporting, and documentation—ensuring transparency and alignment.
Custom portfolio design
Portfolios are tailored to your advice approach, whether that’s goals-based, risk-profiled, or otherwise segmented. Set asset allocation and investment parameters including absolute loss tolerance, portfolio liquidity, etc.
Portfolio creation
Implemented portfolios which can comprise of a variety of underlying investments including direct securities, ETFs, 3rd party managers and Morningstar funds (if appropriate). Portfolio construction approaches include Strategic or Dynamic Asset Allocation; as well as Active and/or Passive management.
Product set up
Due diligence, commercials, and disclosure docs.
Platform integration
Solutions are typically available across major platforms, enabling seamless implementation and reporting.
Operations and execution
Integrating portfolio management with trade execution.
Client communication plan
Work with you to establish a communication plan to aid transition.
Ongoing portfolio management
Our investment team actively manages portfolios, making timely adjustments as market conditions evolve. A stand-alone Performance and Risk Management team and automated processes ensure investment mandate, PDS, regulatory rule, liquidity rules and risk guidelines are followed, with breaches flagged promptly.
Investment committee participation
Quarterly participation of investment committees with presentation on portfolio positioning and performance.
Ongoing account management and support
Our Australian-based team provides personalised support, helping you implement and manage our custom portfolio solutions effectively.
Client reporting and communication
You’ll have access to client-ready materials, and regular portfolio updates to support your adviser-client conversations.
Post sales service
Account management, business practice support advice templates client support documents and reporting.
Morningstar’s bespoke SMA model is built to complement, not replace, your existing framework
We work with your team to align portfolios with your investment philosophy, client segments, and regulatory obligations.
We provide flexible, tailored solutions to help you deliver on your vision for portfolio construction objectives and structure.
Morningstar’s managed portfolio offering comprises four product and service suites, addressing a variety of investor needs, risk profiles and financial life stages.
Morningstar’s global portfolio management and research teams analyse over 400 asset classes delivering robust portfolios.
Morningstar Investment Management offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) service to advice businesses with a focus on providing a custom investment portfolio suite for their clients.
Morningstar’s Multi-Manager Managed Accounts deliver our best fund ideas within a range of multi-manager portfolios, offered in six risk profiles for a variety of investor needs.
Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.
Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.