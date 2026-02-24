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Morningstar Investor

Access Morningstar's transparent research, ratings, and tools for individual investors.

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Access Morningstar's transparent research, ratings, and tools for individual investors.

2026 Black Friday Sale: Save 33% off^

Sign up for a FREE 4-week trial^ and check out with code: BF33 before 11:59pm AEDT, 27 Nov 2026, to save 33% off^ a 12-month Morningstar Investor subscription. 

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The ideal companion for your investing journey

Transparent research and data

For over 40 years, investors have used our research and data—now covering more than 48,000 securities—to make investment decisions with greater confidence.

Market insights and monitoring tools

Access market leading and transparent investment insights from our editorial team, and access daily updates on market movements.

Build, monitor and maintain your portfolio

The Morningstar Investor Portfolio Manager is integrated with the Sharesight Standard Plan. We believe in focusing on the investor, before the investment—build a portfolio with tools such as our goal setting calculators, asset allocation guidance and investment filters. Easily monitor portfolio progress and performance, with a full suite of performance and attribution reports.

Ready to see for yourself? Start your FREE 4-week trial^

Why choose Morningstar Investor?

Discover investments

Find investment opportunities which fit your needs with our equities, ETFs and Funds coverage.

  • Access qualitative analyst research on more than 1,600 stocks, forward-looking ratings on over 3,000 ETFs and managed funds, plus data on over 48,000 global securities.
  • Access our top equity picks, including sustainable dividend generating stocks, 5-star Australian and global stocks, 5-star Australian and global listed property stocks, sustainable investing stocks and more
  • Easy-to-use, customisable filters to quickly identify investments which suit your goals
  • Stock filter options include sector, market cap, dividend yield, franking percentage, payout ratio, Morningstar rating, economic moat, price/earnings ratio, return on equity, annualised return and more
  • ETF and Fund filter options include yield, total cost ratio, annualised return, category, management style, Morningstar analyst rating, sustainability rating and more
  • Keep an eye on price movements and Morningstar ratings as you wait for a more compelling opportunity with a customisable watchlist
Discover investments - Morningstar Investor

Track & analyse investments

Morningstar Investor includes complimentary access to Sharesight’s Standard Plan, one of Australia’s leading portfolio trackers (valued up to $464.04 p.a.)

Sharesight’s integration into Morningstar Investor’s portfolio manager allows you to:

  • Track all of your investments in a single location
  • Easy dividend tracking with corporate actions automatically incorporated in portfolio reports
  • An integration with Morningstar’s data and research: garner insights on your holdings from our team of equity and fund analysts
  • Know your portfolio's true performance with daily price and currency updates
  • Save time during tax time with streamlined portfolio and tax reporting
  • Know your exposure: Take a deep dive into your portfolio with Morningstar’s Portfolio X-Ray—get region, sector and style breakdowns
Track and analyse investments - Morningstar Investor

Monitor markets

We contextualise day to day market movements with our view of the overall market valuation so you can focus on the long-term investment opportunity.

  • Explore index, commodity and currency changes
  • See the current price-to-fair-value of each market we cover along with the valuation from a year ago
Monitor markets - Morningstar Investor

Stay informed

Our teams in Australia, North America and Europe deliver insights from our wide breadth of equity, fund and ETF research, our in-house behavioural science researchers and our investment management team.

  • A view on markets and investing focused on sound analysis rather than snap reactions to market events
  • Commentary and insights on latest economic, political and business news
  • Access to our latest equity, fund and ETF research, including in-depth research reports
Stay informed - Morningstar Investor

Learn to invest

Knowledge is the foundation of independence. Access to educational webinars and investing guides covering a wide range of topics. These are designed for both novice and experienced investors looking to review key foundational topics.

  • Discover strategies to build wealth via stock, fund and ETF investing
  • Learn fundamental frameworks for successful long-term investing
  • How to build a portfolio aligned to your goals
Learn to invest - Morningstar Investor

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Frequently Asked Questions

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^The free 4-week trial offer is limited to new clients and cannot be used to extend an existing Investor Membership. One free trial per household. Morningstar is licensed to provide our subscription service to Australian residents only.  

Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.