Explore
Select Region

Morningstar Data and Analytics

Accelerate your business with investment data enriched by world-class research and analytics.

Reveal actionable insights about a variety of investment classes — across both public and private markets — with speed and confidence.

Morningstar data and analytics
1.4M
Investment offerings covered for licensed data
22M
Securities covered for real-time global market data
25,000+
Global indexes calculated across asset classes, styles and strategies

Morningstar Direct

Morningstar Direct is a comprehensive application that helps asset and wealth managers build their assets and manage their portfolios by supporting market research, product creation, positioning, marketing and distribution strategies.

Learn more
ASM AU 2604 Direct Promotion Section Banner.png

Explore more solutions

Connect with us

Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.