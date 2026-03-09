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Multi-Manager Managed Accounts

Morningstar's best manager research thinking employed in a professionally managed portfolio.

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Morningstar Medalist Core portfolios overview showing asset allocation strategies, portfolio options, and investment research framework charts.

The power of Morningstar Multi-Manager Managed Accounts

Access Morningstar's best fund ideas

Access Morningstar's best fund ideas through a range of multi-manager portfolios, offered in six risk profiles for a variety of investor needs.

Industry-leading research and ratings

Funds and ETFs selected are chosen based on Morningstar's industry-leading research and ratings.

Invest with Morningstar's highest conviction

Each manager has received a Medalist Rating™ from Morningstar's fund research team, representing Morningstar's highest conviction of investment merit for an Investment Manager.

Draw on a blend of active and passive positions

Benefit from a blend of active and passive positions, employing active strategies only when outperformance of the benchmark by the manager is likely.

Morningstar's suite of Medalist Core Portfolios

A curated selection of Medalist-rated funds and ETFs, blended into multi-manager portfolios across six risk profiles. Each manager has received a Medalist Rating™ from Morningstar's fund research team. The portfolios blend active and passive strategies, using active only when outperformance is likely. Backed by institutional-grade portfolio management.

Morningstar CFS FirstChoice Managed Accounts - Core

Managed Account investment solutions for your clients, powered by Morningstar's market leading investment research and unique global insights. The portfolios are available at no extra cost to investors or advisers over the underlying investment options in FirstChoice.

Morningstar CFS FirstChoice Managed Accounts - Active

Resources

Medalist Core portfolios: Meet the Manager

Platform availability

Access Morningstar’s managed funds and managed accounts on your preferred platform. Please check with the platform operator for minimum investment requirements and fees.

Managed Account investment solutions for your clients, powered by Morningstar's market leading investment research and unique global insights. The portfolios are available at no extra cost to investors or advisers over the underlying investment options available on BT Panorama.

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Morningstar Multi-Sector Series Managed Portfolios on BT Panorama

Morningstar's suite of managed portfolios

Morningstar’s managed portfolio offering comprises four product and service suites, addressing a variety of investor needs, risk profiles and financial life stages.

 

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Managed Portfolios

Multi-Asset Separately Managed Accounts

Morningstar’s global portfolio management and research teams analyse over 400 asset classes delivering robust portfolios.

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Bespoke solutions

Outsourced CIO

Morningstar Investment Management offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) service to advice businesses with a focus on providing a custom investment portfolio suite for their clients.

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Managed Portfolios

Multi-Manager Managed Accounts

Morningstar’s Multi-Manager Managed Accounts deliver our best fund ideas within a range of multi-manager portfolios, offered in six risk profiles for a variety of investor needs.

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Managed Funds

Real Return Funds

Morningstar’s best investment ideas utilises our extensive research and are powered by our portfolio management capabilities. Our team aims to grow your wealth steadily while looking to maximise return for risk – investing when, and where, it makes sense to do so.

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.