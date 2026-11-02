Morningstar Research and Ratings
Comprehensive investment research to help navigate an evolving market, delivered to support your workflows.
Get the investment research you need, delivered in the format you want, whether by feed, APIs or web-based solutions.
Issuer Initiated Ratings
Showcase the strength of your investment products with Morningstar’s Medalist Rating.
Morningstar Medalist Ratings are based on our global methodology, analyst rigour and transparency.
Starting from June 2026, Morningstar offers “Issuer Initiated Ratings” in Australia and New Zealand where Morningstar will receive a fee for the preparation of a Medalist Rating.