Scale your financial advice practice with Morningstar’s Managed Portfolios
We provide advisers with a suite of investment solutions that address your clients’ needs, risk profiles, and financial life stages – and frees you up to spend more time on growing your practice.
Assets Under Management and Advisement Worldwide.
Asset classes analysed to ensure portfolios are robust and investors rewarded for the investing risks taken.
investment and research professionals providing the scale, rigour, and diversity of thinking needed to navigate complex markets.
Multi-Asset Separately Managed Accounts
Morningstar’s global portfolio management and research teams, analyse over 400 asset classes delivering robust portfolios.
Explore our managed portfolios
Morningstar’s managed portfolio offering comprises four product and service suites, addressing a variety of investor needs, risk profiles and financial life stages.
Multi-Asset Separately Managed Accounts
Morningstar’s global portfolio management and research teams analyse over 400 asset classes delivering robust portfolios.
Outsourced CIO
Morningstar Investment Management offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) service to advice businesses with a focus on providing a custom investment portfolio suite for their clients.
Multi-Manager Managed Accounts
Morningstar’s Multi-Manager Managed Accounts deliver our best fund ideas within a range of multi-manager portfolios, offered in six risk profiles for a variety of investor needs.
Platform availability
Access Morningstar’s managed funds and managed accounts on your preferred platform. Please check with the platform operator for minimum investment requirements and fees.