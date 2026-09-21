You expect more from financial services. So do we.
From advisers to asset managers, we help power better financial outcomes.
We’re here to support the people shaping Australia’s financial future.
We work with businesses and practitioners across the breadth of the advice industry. Whether you’re a boutique family-run practice or a large-scale dealer group, a super fund or even an individual investor, we’re here to support every minute of your day-to-day operations. With over 40 years of industry heritage, Morningstar’s services and solutions have been fine-tuned to help you deliver exceptional results to your clients.
We help
Financial advisers
Powerful financial planning, investment research and practice management solutions. Like you, Morningstar strives to help clients achieve their financial goals and make sound financial decisions. That’s why we’ve created a comprehensive suite of solutions to support your business and enhance your client offering.
Licensees, dealer groups and self-licensed practices
Like you, Morningstar strives to help clients achieve their financial goals and make sound financial decisions. That’s why we’ve created a comprehensive suite of solutions to support your business and enhance your client offering.
Individual investors
Individual investors across Australia turn to Morningstar for research, ratings and insights to navigate markets and invest with confidence for the long term.
Paraplanners and support staff
Like you, Morningstar is committed to transforming high‑quality advice into meaningful outcomes for clients. We understand the critical role paraplanners and support staff play in modelling the strategies that help clients make confident financial decisions. That’s why we’ve developed a suite of tools designed to streamline your workflow, strengthen your analysis, and support you in delivering advice that advisers trust and clients value.
Super funds and asset owners
Asset owners and super funds operate in an increasingly complex environment, balancing long-term member outcomes, regulatory scrutiny and evolving market dynamics. Morningstar brings together transparent research, global data and advanced analytics to support better decision-making across the investment lifecycle. From portfolio construction and manager selection to sustainability and private markets, our solutions are designed to deliver clarity, consistency and confidence at scale.
Asset managers
Today’s asset managers face rising complexity—from evolving investor expectations to challenges in product development, differentiation, and firm efficiency. Morningstar delivers data, research, analysis and reporting solutions to help you adapt with confidence.